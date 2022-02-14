Toyota releases more images of ‘possible’ new Lexus electric sports cars with ‘430 miles’ of range

Toyota has released additional images of “possible” new Lexus electric sports vehicles with “430 miles” of range. However, the automaker is using extremely vague language about those vehicles.

After falling behind in bringing battery-electric vehicles to markets due to a focus on hybrids and fuel cell hydrogen, Toyota finally announced an updated plan to launch a series of new battery-electric vehicles last December.

At the time, they unveiled a ton of early prototypes of upcoming new EV models without any clear production plans or timelines for any of them. Those new models included some Lexus cars, and now Toyota has released additional images of them:

Lexus has released a gallery of new pictures and animations of its possible next-generation BEV Sport, Sedan and SUV concepts. The models were first revealed on December 14, 2021, in the corporate battery electric vehicle (BEV) announcement made by Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corporation President and Lexus Brand Holder. The new Sedan, Sport and SUV concepts are proposed to be part of a full line-up of BEVs Lexus recently unveiled under the collective vision known as “Lexus Electrified.”

Here are the new images of the electric vehicles:

When it comes to the “BEV sport concept,” Lexus is talking about a range that “could exceed 430 miles,” but the company is using very vague language like a “possible” solid-state battery:

With the bold proportions and low ride height required for a high-performance sports car, the Lexus BEV Sport concept symbolizes the future of the luxury brand while also reviving the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA. Acceleration from 0-60 mph could be in the low two-second range and the cruising distance could exceed 430 miles, thanks to the possible use of solid-state batteries.

Here’s another image of the sports concept:

The first EV from Lexus to actually come to production is going to be an electric SUV based on Toyota’s BZ4x.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.