Quick Charge Podcast: January 9, 2021

- Tesla launches Model Y with Standard Range RWD and 7-seat third-row option
- Tesla unveils new Model Y third row with pictures, and it’s crazy small
- Tesla incidents of ‘accelerating by themselves’ were due to driver using wrong pedal, NHTSA says
- Tesla’s $25,000 electric car could be coming sooner than we thought
- GM updates its logo for 5th time in history for huge electric transition campaign
- Tesla Model 3 the UK’s best-selling car overall in December 2020
- The Netherlands reaches impressive 69% all-electric market share
- Rivian hints at offering factory wraps on its electric pickup trucks
- Cadillac unveils Lyriq electric crossover’s infotainment system as new EVs aim to compete with Tesla UX
- EGEB: Li-Cycle will build North America’s largest Li-ion battery recycling plant
- This ‘bug’ robot will inspect and repair offshore wind turbine blades
