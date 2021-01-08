Tesla unveils new Model Y third row with pictures, and it’s crazy small

Tesla has unveiled the first images of the new Model Y third row for the 7-seat option, and it’s unsurprisingly crazy small.

Tesla Model Y 7-seat Third Row Option

Earlier this week, we reported on Tesla opening orders for the Model Y Standard Range RWD and 7-seat third-row option.

Tesla had promised a 7-seat version of the Model Y since the launch back in March 2019.

It surprised many that a third-row would fit in the small SUV, but Tesla said it was viable.

The Model Y went into production in early 2020, but the automaker focused on other versions of the electric SUV.

Now, Tesla is starting production of the new Model Y 7 seater option, which costs $3,000, and the automaker listed a few of the features that come with the new interior:

Third row seating for two

Easy entry into third row

Third row USB-C charging

Sliding second row with adjustable seatbacks

Fold-flat second and third rows for maximum cargo storage

Electronic fold-flat releases in trunk

We caught a few glimpses of the Model Y’s third-row in prototypes before, but that was from over a year ago, and Tesla hadn’t unveiled new pictures until now.

Pictures of the Tesla Model Y’s Third Row

For a while, there were rumors that Tesla would do a rear-facing third row, which could have enabled a little more space, but Tesla went with a conventional front-facing third row.

The Model Y is a very small SUV to have a third row, and the original look confirmed that it would be small.

Now, the new pictures that Tesla unveiled of the production version of the Model Y’s third row confirm that it is indeed super small:

Originally, Tesla’s website listed that the 7-seat option would fit “7 adults,” but the automaker has now updated its website to write “7 people.”

That’s probably more accurate since the third row is definitely more appropriate for children — making it a great option for families with children.

Small adults could potentially sit in the back, but not very comfortably.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.