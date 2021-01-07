Rivian hints at offering factory wraps on its electric pickup trucks

Rivian is hinting at offering factory wraps on its upcoming electric R1t pickup truck and R1S SUV.

Rivian R1S and R1T

Late last year, Rivian released the details of the first production versions of the R1T and R1S:

Deliveries are going to start in the summer.

We posted all the different colors that Rivian made available for the vehicles, which was quite extensive with 10 different options.

Now the automaker says that it could offer even more options through wraps.

Rivian Offering Factory Wraps

Rivian posted pictures of a R1T pre-production vehicle with wrap that is cooler than the usual automotive prototype camouflage wrap:

Getting in a few last adventures before the New Year. pic.twitter.com/RnbFrnywRo — Rivian (@Rivian) December 29, 2020

Someone asked the automaker if it plans to offer wraps, and Rivian answered the following:

“We agree, so we created a color for our vehicles to pay tribute to El Capitan! This R1T is featured in a factory wrap that’s not available quite yet but keep an eye out for more ways to customize the R1 in the future!”

It sounds like Rivian plans to offer wraps, but there’s no clear timelines on it.

It wouldn’t be the first time that an electric automaker would offer factory wraps.

Last year, Tesla launched its own car wrap service starting in China.

