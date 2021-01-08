The Netherlands reaches impressive 69% all-electric market share

Electric cars exited the year 2020 with a massive 69% market share – a figure normally only seen in one other market: Norway.

Global all-electric vehicle sales are at roughly 3% of total vehicle sales and only a handful of markets achieve two-digit EV market shares.

Norway is the outlier – achieving 54% market share for the entire year of 2020 and often having months with over 60% market share for electric vehicles.

EV naysayers say that Norway is the exception and the rapid rate of EV adoption in the country is due to several factors that can’t be replicated in other places.

This has been sort of true for a while now, but there has been a new breakout market for electric vehicles that is now achieving Norway numbers.

EV adoption in the Netherlands

The Netherlands is early to push for electric vehicle adoption and had some good numbers early on.

Though changes to its EV incentive programs have created fluctuations in the market.

Over the last two years, things have started to pick up again.

Last year, the Netherlands even briefly became Tesla’s biggest market in Europe as it was delivering a lot of Model 3 vehicles in the country.

In 2020, they kept things going and achieved record electric-vehicle adoption thanks to new EVs hitting the market.

All-electric vehicles achieved a 21% market share (25% when including plug-in hybrids) thanks to the start of VW ID.3 deliveries.

Here are the three best-selling vehicles in 2020 in the Netherlands:

VW ID.3: 10,954 units Tesla Model 3: 8,374 units Hyundai Kona EV: 7,761 units

But what is most impressive is how the market closed out the year for EV adoption.

In December, the Netherlands achieved a 69% all-electric vehicle market share with large volume from those two same models and the start of VW ID.4 deliveries.

Volkswagen managed to deliver over 2,000 units of the new electric SUV in December.

With deliveries continuing this year and several new electric vehicles launching in the market in the coming months, 2021 could be big year for the shift to electric vehicles in the Netherlands.

