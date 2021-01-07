Cadillac unveils Lyriq electric crossover’s infotainment system as new EVs aim to compete with Tesla UX

Cadillac has unveiled the Lyriq electric crossover’s infotainment system as automakers are placing a bigger emphasis on the user experience to help compete with Tesla.

Cadillac Lyriq

Last year, GM unveiled the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV, the first electric vehicle using GM’s Ultium platform.

It hit a lot of the marks to make the EV community happy: great design, 300 miles of range, 150 kW fast charging, and more. The main concern was the price, which GM didn’t announce at the time.

Steve Carlisle, president of General Motors North America, confirmed that the Cadillac Lyriq will start at less than $60,000.

GM plans to bring the Cadillac Lyriq to market in 2022.

Cadillac Lyriq infotainment system

At CES, Cadillac plans to unveil a new user experience coming to its vehicles.

Bill Thompson, GM senior manager of User Interface Design, commented:

In designing the user interface for Cadillac, we started with a vision but recognized that we were going to need a fresh perspective and new ways of thinking to turn it into a reality. That’s where Rightpoint and Territory Studio came into the picture. Both teams are incredibly talented and brought a new perspective that enabled us to design a personalized and elegant user-focused experience.

The new user interface is going to come to the Cadillac Lyriq on a massive 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display.

They released this video of the user experience in the Lyriq:

Electrek’s Take: They have to compete with Tesla

Earlier today, we reported on Mercedes-Benz unveiling a massive “hyperscreen” inside the EQS electric sedan.

Now Cadillac is also unveiling a user experience built around a large touchscreen.

I’ve been saying for a while that Tesla’s user interface is second to none in the auto industry.

Many automakers are leaning on Apple Carplay and Android Auto, but I think they need to focus on their native system.

I am glad to see Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac putting some effort into it – though we are going to test them out to see how much improvement they achieved.

