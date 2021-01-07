Tesla launches Model Y with Standard Range RWD and 7-seat third-row option

Tesla is launching today the Model Y with a new Standard Range RWD version and a new third-row 7-seat option.

It brings the base price of the electric SUV down to just $42,000.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla has been selling and delivering the Model Y for almost a year now, but the buyers have been limited to only two options:

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor

Tesla Model Y Performance

It resulted in the Model Y starting at $50,000 before incentives in the US.

Now Tesla is offering new options for the first time since the launch back in March 2020.

Tesla Model Y Standard Range

Today, Tesla updated the Model Y online configurator to add a new Standard Range RWD option:

It results in the Model Y now starting at $42,000 – just a few thousands more than the Model 3, which is still Tesla least expensive vehicle.

Tesla says that deliveries of the new version of the vehicle will start in 2 to 5 weeks in the US.

This new option is especially interesting because we thought it was cancelled.

We were expecting Tesla to offer a Model Y Standard Range since the launch of the vehicle back in March 2019:

However, in July 2020, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla won’t produce the version of the Model Y because he said that the range would be “unacceptably low”.

More specifically, he said it would be “under 250 miles” on the EPA cycle.

As you can see on the picture above from the original Model Y launch, Tesla was actually planning a range of 230 miles.

Now Tesla is actually launching the vehicle despite Musk’s previous comment and listing the EPA estimate at 244 miles (392 km) for the new Model Y Standard Range RWD.

Tesla Model Y 7-sea with Third-Row Option

With the update to the Model Y online design studio, Tesla also unlocked orders for the 7-seat third-row option.

The option costs $3,000 and appears to be available with all versions of the electric SUV except the Performance version.

Tesla confirms the changes that come with the 7-seat option:

Third row seating for two

Easy Entry into third row

Third row USB-C charging

Sliding second row with adjustable seatbacks

Fold-flat second and third rows for maximum cargo storage

Electronic fold-flat releases in trunk

The automaker announced the 7-seat option back at the launch of the Model Y in 2019, but the option has been delayed a few times.

Now Tesla also lists a 2 to 5-week lead time for deliveries of the 7-seat option in the US.

We caught a few glimpses of the Model Y’s third-row in prototypes before and be aware that it is extremely small.

