Quick Charge Podcast: August 29, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- The Big Tesla Hack: A hacker gained control over the entire fleet, but fortunately he’s a good guy
- Tesla and hackers keep playing cat and mouse in patching performance boost unlock
- The first 700 VW ID.3 electric cars land in Norway as deliveries are about to start
- Bollinger unveils electric van and it’s hard to get excited
- Amazon orders over 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz
- Can a totaled Tesla Model 3 win Pikes Peak? With some help — maybe
- Believe it or not, this electric plane is set to break 7 world records in one trip
- EGEB: How green energy can help power greenhouses
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Why Hurricane Laura’s wind speed doubled in 24 hours
- Look’s new carbon fiber city electric bicycle weighs just 15 kg
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.