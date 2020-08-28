Amazon orders over 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz

Amazon has placed an orders of 1,800 electric vans with Mercedes-Benz – adding to the 100,000 electric delivery vans it has on order with Rivian.

Last year, Amazon announced a new initiative called ‘The Climate Pledge’.

It’s a carbon neutrality commitment across the company and as part of the new initiative, Amazon confirmed it ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans with Rivian, an electric vehicle startup the retail giant heavily invested in prior to the order.

Now today, Mercedes-Benz announced that it joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge and along with joining the pledged, they have also received a significant order of electric vans from the company – albeit not as impressive as Rivian’s order.

Amazon has ordered “more than 1,800 electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Vans.”

The order includes around 600 medium-sized eVito electric vans and more than 1,200 vehicles of the large-size van eSprinter electric vans.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, commented on the announcement:

“I am delighted that we are further intensifying our long-standing partnership with Amazon and working together on the battery-electric future of transportation. With the eVito and the eSprinter, we have electric vehicles in our portfolio, which are ideally suited for the requirements of the courier-, express- and parcel-service industry for goods delivery on the so-called ‘last mile’ in terms of their equipment and range. They show that local emission-free driving, convincing performance, comfort and low operating costs can be combined perfectly.”

The German automaker said that they will start delivering the vehicles by the end of the year in Europe.

Rivian’s electric delivery van for Amazon are coming next year.

Mercedse-Benz released the first details about the electric version of its popular Sprinter van last year.

The eSprinter is equipped with a battery capacity of 55 kWh for “an estimated range of 150 kilometers with a maximum payload of 900 kilograms.”

Mercedes-Benz says that there will be “a second battery option” with a “capacity of 41 kWh” that “allows the payload to be increased by around 140 kilograms to a total of 1040 kilograms with a range of about 115 kilometers.”

The company also has the eVito, a mid-size van with a 41.4 kWh battery pack for a range “around 150 km” (93 miles), according to the German automaker.

With a 84 kW electric motor, the van can achieve a top speed of up to 120 km/h (74 mph).

