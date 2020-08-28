Bollinger unveils electric van and it’s hard to get excited

Bollinger Motors has unveiled a new electric delivery van, but it’s hard to get excited as the startup becomes more scattered.

The startup is a New York-founded (now Michigan-based) EV company that has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform.

They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.

Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.

They have been talking about bringing the trucks to production, but they have been delayed several times, and at a starting price of $125,000, they might have a tough time selling them.

Earlier this year, Bollinger also started marketing its electric platform for commercial electric vehicles.

Now the startup is unveiling a new electric delivery van called the Bollinger ‘DELIVER-E’:

“Bollinger Motors has unveiled its DELIVER-E™ all-electric delivery van concept. The DELIVER-E leverages the engineering, technology, and components used in the company’s product portfolio to deploy an electric van perfectly suited to the delivery market.”

 Here are a few renders of the new concept:

Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors, commented on the announcement:

“We took our extensive Class 3 electrification knowledge and applied it to the delivery sector. Our DELIVER-E™ van gives commercial fleets the power to go green and save on ownership costs, while neighborhoods will benefit from a reduction in air and noise pollution.”

The company says that the platform would work for classes 2B, 3, 4, and 5 vans with battery packs ranging from 70 to 210 kWh depending on the range needs.

Bollinger Motors says that it will “work with a manufacturing partner to build the DELIVER-E vans and trucks in the US” with production slated for 2022.

Electrek’s Take

It’s hard for me to get excited about this project.

First off, it is only a concept. It doesn’t look like they have an actual prototype.

Secondly, and more importantly, Bollinger is only a small startup and they have already announced an SUV, a pickup truck, a van, and they are talking about selling their electric platform to others.

I think it’s too many projects for a small startup that hasn’t delivered anything yet.

I like their rugged SUV and pickup, but I think they should focus on delivering those before launching several other vehicle programs.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

