The first 700 VW ID.3 electric cars land in Norway as deliveries are about to start

Volkswagen has confirmed that the first 700 VW ID.3 electric cars have landed in Norway as deliveries of the important new electric vehicle are about to start.

As the first electric vehicle using VW’s new MEB platform, the ID.3 is leading Volkswagen’s electric charge.

The German automaker had a strange approach for the launch of the vehicle.

It has been in production since November of last year and they have manufactured thousands of them while they completed the vehicle’s software.

The result is that they plan to start deliveries with a pretty large inventory in the coming weeks.

Jürgen Stackmann, VW’s head of marketing, confirmed that today by sharing footage of the first 700 VW ID.3 electric cars landing in Norway, which is expected to be an important market for the electric car:

Over 700 #VWID3 1STs arrived in #Norway by ship early this morning. 👍 Now, they’re on their way to our dealers and First Mover customers. Getting closer to delivery day and start of First Mover Club!#FridayMotivation

(14,5 kWh/100 km(komb.); CO2-Emission in g/km: 0; EEK: A+)

The executive said that the vehicles are headed to VW’s Norwegian dealership for deliveries expected in early September.

Volkswagen is going to start with the higher-end version of the electric car.

The ID.3 Pro Performance is equipped with a 58kWh battery (net battery energy content), a 150kW (200-hp) rear-wheel-drive system, and 125kW DC charging.

Once the base version is going to hit the market, it should start at just NOK 330 000 (the equivalent of $37,500 USD).

