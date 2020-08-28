The first 700 VW ID.3 electric cars land in Norway as deliveries are about to start

- Aug. 28th 2020 3:15 pm ET

0

Volkswagen has confirmed that the first 700 VW ID.3 electric cars have landed in Norway as deliveries of the important new electric vehicle are about to start.

As the first electric vehicle using VW’s new MEB platform, the ID.3 is leading Volkswagen’s electric charge.

The German automaker had a strange approach for the launch of the vehicle.

It has been in production since November of last year and they have manufactured thousands of them while they completed the vehicle’s software.

The result is that they plan to start deliveries with a pretty large inventory in the coming weeks.

Jürgen Stackmann, VW’s head of marketing, confirmed that today by sharing footage of the first 700 VW ID.3 electric cars landing in Norway, which is expected to be an important market for the electric car:

The executive said that the vehicles are headed to VW’s Norwegian dealership for deliveries expected in early September.

Volkswagen is going to start with the higher-end version of the electric car.

The ID.3 Pro Performance is equipped with a 58kWh battery (net battery energy content), a 150kW (200-hp) rear-wheel-drive system, and 125kW DC charging.

Once the base version is going to hit the market, it should start at just NOK 330 000 (the equivalent of $37,500 USD).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group
VW ID.3

VW ID.3

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger