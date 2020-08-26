Quick Charge Podcast: August 26, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla driver on Autopilot admits to watching a movie when crashing into police car
- Tuned Tesla Model 3 crashes at Pikes Peak, driver wants to race Sunday
- Tesla (TSLA) gets new Wall Street high price target of $2,500 on Battery Day expectations
- Tesla changes Model Y’s taillight design
- Tesla is bringing chrome delete to Model 3
- Lucid reveals its insane 500-mile range is achieved on 113 kWh battery pack
- Chevy releases first teaser pictures of refreshed Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV
- EGEB: Connecticut gets a geothermal energy boost
- Here’s how to help prevent rolling blackouts
- Ampler Stellar review: The most beautiful electric bicycle that doesn’t even look like an e-bike
- Electric scooter company scores as Vin Diesel makes Hollywood-style spy getaway on two wheels
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.