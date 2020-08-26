Chevy releases first teaser pictures of refreshed Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV

Chevy has released the first teaser pictures of the upcoming refreshed Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV electric cars.

Earlier this year, GM had an ‘EV Day’ during which we learned a lot more about their plans, including that it would finally launch a Bolt EV-based crossover called the Bolt EUV and a refresh of the Bolt EV.

Now GM decided to release the first official teaser images for both vehicles coming next year:

“Chevrolet offered a sneak peek of its upcoming refreshed Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV during the virtual GM Fleet Solutions Summit. The Bolt EUV will be the first Chevrolet vehicle to feature Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology for the highway. Both vehicles will go into production in summer 2021.”

Here are the images:

Chevy Bolt EUV

The image confirms the SUV/crossover shape of the upcoming Bolt EUV.

We tried to play with the picture a little to reveal more of the shape, but GM saw that coming and they masked it pretty good:

Anyway, we expect that the Bolt EUV is going to look very similar to the already unveiled GM Buick Velite 7 Electric SUV, which is only sold in China.

There should be a few differences, but the two vehicles should share the same form factor and many features.

Chevy Bolt EV Refresh

We also tried to play with the picture of the Bolt EV refresh, but GM again masked most of the vehicle:

Electrek’s Seth Weintraub got a to see a prototype of the new Bolt EV and said that the exterior got only a minor refresh. The interior received the bulk of the changes and a few new features.

You can read his thoughts on the prototype here.

As we previously reported, the refresh got delayed amid the pandemic and it is now planned as a 2022 model.

