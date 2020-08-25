Tesla is bringing chrome delete to Model 3

Tesla is bringing its chrome delete design first introduced in Model Y to Model 3, based on a new application in China.

On the Model 3, Tesla put chrome on the trim around the windows, on the Autopilot cameras, and on the door handles.

Some owners would wrap the trim with a darker color to create what’s called a “chrome delete.”

Surprisingly, when bringing the Model Y to production, Tesla made the chrome delete standard on the electric SUV, which is based on the Model 3.

Now it looks like Tesla is bringing the same design to Model 3.

The automaker applied to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for a new version of the made-in-China Model 3, with the only apparent change being the chrome delete:

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that the change is coming to Model 3 vehicles built in the US, it’s likely the case.

Lately, Tesla seems to be implementing changes in China first, and we see them in the vehicles built in Fremont factory soon after.

Earlier this year, Tesla upgraded Model 3 vehicles with new wireless phone chargers and USB-C ports in China, and a month later, we saw the same features in Model 3s built in the Fremont factory.

Electrek’s Take

Of course, this is a personal preference, but after driving the Model Y and seeing the trim in person, I really liked it.

I liked it so much that I ordered one of those do-it-yourself chrome delete kits for my own Model 3.

Personally, I think it’s a big improvement. I can’t speak too much about how easy it is since my friend Math who is much more talented than I am with this stuff did it for me.

According to him, it takes some patience, but it is not too complex to achieve a decent result like you see above.

