Tesla changes Model Y’s taillight design

Tesla has tweaked the Model Y’s taillight design with small and simple changes that will make a big difference.
On Model 3 and Model Y (until now), Tesla was using taillights with both the brake lights and the directional signals being red.
Regulations allow this, but it requires that the brake lights be a brighter red than the directional signals.
However, many automakers go a step further and provide a completely different color for the turn signals in the taillights, which are generally amber.
Tesla didn’t do that in the Model Y until now, with an updated taillight design spotted on new electric SUVs being delivered.
A Redditor going by /u/Cocoa_Linguine provided a good comparison of the brand-new Tesla Model Y taillights:
As you can see, the brake lights now have a brighter red and it does appear that the casing is a bit darker on the new ones.
Here’s a slider comparison (left is the old taillight and right is the new tailight) for a better look:
Finally, the turn signals are now flashing amber instead of red:
Tesla seems to be implementing many small changes to the Model 3 and Model Y lately.
On top of the new taillights, Model 3 recently received a new front trunk and it’s rumored to be receiving new headlights.
Tesla is known for not working with a model-year update system and instead implementing new hardware whenever it’s ready to be brought to production.
