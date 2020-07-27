Quick Charge Podcast: July 27, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is going to build ‘completely new batteries’ at Gigafactory Berlin, German official says
- Tesla Network ride-hailing app would quickly undercut Uber and Lyft, analyst says
- Tesla unveils real purple Model 3 and Model X as part of massive new video game marketing campaign
- Tesla is now using pre-fab methods to accelerate buildout of new factories
- Tesla Cybertruck’s steel body can be heated to get different colors
- Tesla and Elon Musk accused of orchestrating Bolivia coup over lithium in new crazy conspiracy theory
- Elon Musk: Tesla to install power trunk for free after plea from wheelchair user
- Watch Tesla start construction work at Gigafactory Texas in drone video
- First German buyers of ID.3 EV are young ‘techie’ males and first time VW owners
- EGEB: This senator has a plan to help laid-off coal workers
- These UK parents created a ‘wind farm’ at 10 Downing Street
- Watch these all-wheel-drive electric motorcycles get tested by soldiers for military duty
- Top 5 awesome full-suspension electric bikes we’ve tested for summer 2020
- The top 5 electric mopeds we’ve tested (and you need to see!) for summer 2020
