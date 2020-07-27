Tesla unveils real purple Model 3 and Model X as part of massive new video game marketing campaign

- Jul. 27th 2020 9:17 am ET

Tesla has unveiled its real purple wrapped Model 3 and Model X as part of a massive new video game marketing campaign with Tencent in China.

We reported last week that Tesla partnered with Tencent to include Tesla vehicles in  “Game of Peace,” China’s version of the popular PUBG mobile game.

Both Tesla and Tencent, who is an important Tesla shareholder, have launched a massive marketing campaign around the inclusion of Tesla vehicles in the game.

They released video game footage of Tesla drop shipping large crates and an actual large crate showed up in real life at a mall in Shanghai — mixing video game and reality.

Now Tesla has unveiled what was in the crate, and it’s a Tesla Model 3 with a special purple wrap:

The Model 3 with the special “Game of Peace” purple wrap is also on display at a few other Tesla stores around China.

Furthermore, the automaker brought a Model X with a similar wrap at the Chengdu Motor Show (pictures via Jay in Shanghai):

Both Model X and Model 3 are now in the game and can be used by Game of Peace players. Here’s some gameplay footage:

While there’s no word on Tesla actually offering the purple wrap as an option, Game of Peace players can get the skin for the car for a limited time as part of the marketing campaign.

Tesla has been more active in its marketing effort in China since the launch of the made-in-China Model 3 and the wider availability now in the country.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla using a popular online influencer in a massive stream to push Model 3 test drives in the country.

Last quarter, Tesla delivered around 30,000 vehicles in China — representing around one-third of Tesla’s entire global deliveries during the second quarter and an impressive 23% of the EV market in the country.

