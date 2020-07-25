Watch Tesla starts construction work at Gigafactory Texas in drone video

Tesla has already started construction work at its new Gigafactory Texas site in Austin and a new drone video shows the early progress.

After months of going through the process to secure approval from the local government, Tesla announced this week that it selected a site outside of Austin to build its next Gigafactory in the US.

As we have been reporting, the automaker plans to move fast on this project and work is already underway at the 2,000-acre site.

Tesla hasn’t offered official timelines for the production of its several vehicle programs to be built at the new factory, but we have heard some remarkably aggressive timelines.

A first drone video filmed yesterday was released today showing a bunch of heavy machinery being moved to the site to prepare the ground for construction:

The property is giant and it is Tesla’s biggest piece of land to date for a new manufacturing facility.

We can see that Tesla is starting work next to the highway closer to the current concrete plant operations that are still in the land.

As Tesla confirmed earlier this week, they plan to build, Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, and Tesla Semi trucks at the Gigafactory.

Electrek previously reported that Tesla plans to attempt to quickly deploy a Model Y general assembly line at the new factory.

A source told Electrek that the automaker hopes to have it operating by the end of the year, which would require them to have a buidling within the next few months.

Electrek’s Take

To be fair, we are just seeing some dirt moving here, but the video is still great to give us a better idea of the landscape here.

We can see why Elon wants to make it an “ecological paradise.”

Also, I can see a lot of potential for Tesla to expand at the location – even though they already plan many vehicle programs at the location.

I can’t wait to see the final results.

