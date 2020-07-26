Tesla Cybertruck’s steel body can be heated to get different colors

Tesla Cybertruck isn’t likely going to be available in any other color than its natural steel, but CEO Elon Musk now says that you should be able to heat the steel to get different colors.

Since Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck with an exoskeleton body made of exposed steel, there has been a lot of discussion about what it is going to mean for color options.

The lack of stamped body panels helped eliminate dents, small damage, and long-term corrosion, but it limits color options to wraps.

At first, CEO Elon Musk suggested that Tesla could offer the electric pickup truck in different colors and even hinted at matte black, but he later said that the Tesla Cybertruck is going to need to be wrapped in order to be offered in different colors.

Steel can get some chemical coloring by being heated at different temperature and some speculated that it could apply to the Cybertruck in some ways, but Musk didn’t comment on it until now.

At first, the CEO responded to a comment that it wouldn’t be impossible to get a Cybertruck in “white oxide”:

Not impossible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2020

Later, Musk directly confirmed that the Cybertruck’s cold-rolled steel body could be heated to get different colors:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2020

However, it’s unclear if it’s something that would have to be done aftermarket or if Tesla could offer its own solution.

Tesla plans to bring the Cybertruck to market in late 2021 — starting with the two higher-end versions of the electric pickup truck.

Electrek’s Take

I have some doubt that Tesla will get into that, but it’s nice to know that it works with Tesla’s Cybertruck body.

There are some really cool colors you can get by heating steel:

Regardless of whether or not this makes it to market, I think the Cybertruck is going to create a great market of aftermarket mods and accessories.

Tesla itself is going to make a lot of them. We already learned about the camper mod, and Musk even called the electric Cyberquad ATV a Cybertruck accessory, but I think we are going to see a lot of people trying to personalized their Cybertruck so that they don’t all look the same.

It should create a fun little industry, like we are already seeing with Model 3 and now Model Y.

