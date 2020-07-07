Quick Charge Podcast: July 7, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla’s meteoric rise is making a lot of employees very rich
- Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk ends up making over $50 million from his SEC settlement
- Police call for Tesla owners with Sentry Mode to help solve attempted murder
- First picture of Tesla Model Y and Mustang Mach-E side by side as Ford benchmarks them
- GM kills Chevy Sonic, making room for Bolt EUV at company’s second all-EV plant
- Audi unveils Q4 Sportsback e-tron: ~$45,000 sleek electric SUV
- Porsche reaches milestone for new electric Macan production
- EGEB: More then 350,000 UK homes will have EV home chargers by 2025
- British Gas places the UK’s largest EV commercial fleet order with Vauxhall
- This ‘hedonistic’ 50 MPH electric motorbike is prepping US/EU sales at 50% off
- Review: Haibike Sduro Trekking 4.0 brings durable and reliable components to a solid all-arounder
