First picture of Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E side by side

The first picture of a Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E side by side has emerged and this gives us a quick size comparison in the process.
Automakers have been aggressively electrifying the crossover/small SUV segment.
In the US, the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E are expected to be two leading premium electric vehicles in the segment.
Ford, who is completely new at building all-electric cars from the ground up, has been looking at Tesla for a few years.
We previously reported on Ford paying a ~$55,000 premium to own an early Tesla Model X, and more recently, an early Tesla Model 3 was spotted being tested on Ford’s campus.
Now Simon Wong spotted a Tesla Model Y charging next to a Mustang Mach-E near a Ford facility in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada (via Twitter):
Tesla just recently started delivering the Model Y in Canada, and the Mustang Mach-E hasn’t hit the market anywhere yet.
It’s leading us to believe that Ford might be benchmarking its first all-electric vehicle built from the ground up to the Model Y.
Update: Wong confirmed to Electrek that he owns the Model Y so it is not being used by Ford.
But more interestingly, it’s the first picture we have seen of the two vehicles together, giving us a rare comparison, albeit only from the back.
The Model Y looks bigger here, but the specs tells us that Tesla’s SUV is only slightly bigger:
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|Tesla Model Y
|Wheelbase
|2,972 mm (117.0 in)
|2,890 mm (113.8 in)
|Length
|4,724 mm (186.0 in)
|4,749 mm (187.0 in)
|Width
|1,880 mm (74.0 in)
|1,920 mm (75.6 in)
|Height
|1,600 mm (63.0 in)
|1,623 mm (63.9 in)
In the picture, the Model Y might look significantly bigger, but it might just be from the back due to the shape of the Model Y diffuser and the tow hitch location, which is hidden on this vehicle.
We previously released a Tesla Model Y vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E specs comparison that shows that the two vehicles have very similar specs for several configurations.
The Mustang Mach-E is hitting Ford dealerships later this year starting at ~$43,000.
Electrek’s Take
I am pretty excited for this showdown. The Mach-E might be a rare real competitor for Tesla.
It’s quite obvious that Ford has taken a lot of inspiration from Tesla when it comes to its electrification effort, and now it’s time to see if it’s just a subpar imitation or if they managed to deliver a product that stands on its own.
I can’t wait to try it.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.