First picture of Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E side by side

The first picture of a Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E side by side has emerged and this gives us a quick size comparison in the process.

Automakers have been aggressively electrifying the crossover/small SUV segment.

In the US, the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E are expected to be two leading premium electric vehicles in the segment.

Ford, who is completely new at building all-electric cars from the ground up, has been looking at Tesla for a few years.

We previously reported on Ford paying a ~$55,000 premium to own an early Tesla Model X, and more recently, an early Tesla Model 3 was spotted being tested on Ford’s campus.

Now Simon Wong spotted a Tesla Model Y charging next to a Mustang Mach-E near a Ford facility in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada (via Twitter):

Tesla just recently started delivering the Model Y in Canada, and the Mustang Mach-E hasn’t hit the market anywhere yet.

It’s leading us to believe that Ford might be benchmarking its first all-electric vehicle built from the ground up to the Model Y.

Update: Wong confirmed to Electrek that he owns the Model Y so it is not being used by Ford.

But more interestingly, it’s the first picture we have seen of the two vehicles together, giving us a rare comparison, albeit only from the back.

The Model Y looks bigger here, but the specs tells us that Tesla’s SUV is only slightly bigger:

Ford Mustang Mach-E Tesla Model Y Wheelbase 2,972 mm (117.0 in) 2,890 mm (113.8 in) Length 4,724 mm (186.0 in) 4,749 mm (187.0 in) Width 1,880 mm (74.0 in) 1,920 mm (75.6 in) Height 1,600 mm (63.0 in) 1,623 mm (63.9 in)

In the picture, the Model Y might look significantly bigger, but it might just be from the back due to the shape of the Model Y diffuser and the tow hitch location, which is hidden on this vehicle.

We previously released a Tesla Model Y vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E specs comparison that shows that the two vehicles have very similar specs for several configurations.

The Mustang Mach-E is hitting Ford dealerships later this year starting at ~$43,000.

Electrek’s Take

I am pretty excited for this showdown. The Mach-E might be a rare real competitor for Tesla.

It’s quite obvious that Ford has taken a lot of inspiration from Tesla when it comes to its electrification effort, and now it’s time to see if it’s just a subpar imitation or if they managed to deliver a product that stands on its own.

I can’t wait to try it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.