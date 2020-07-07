Review: Haibike Sduro Trekking 4.0 brings durable and reliable components to a solid all-arounder

Haibike, a worldwide locally sold electric bike brand, carves a place in the middle of the road with the flexible Sduro Trekking 4.0.

In the past, Haibike carried about 50 different models in a variety of sizes, component level, tire size, and frame option. Lately, they’ve reduced their USA offering to less than 20 models, and I think it’s a change for the better. One of the models that made the cut is the quite flexible model called the Sduro Trekking 4.0.

Their naming conventions aren’t the most intuitive; “Sduro” is their line of less high-end models, “Trekking” for mostly road use, and “4.0” which denotes the mechanical component level. Therefore, the name of this bike may as well be “mid-range, mostly road bike with really good, (but not stellar) mechanical parts.”

Although Haibike only offers electric bikes in the USA, their branding, naming, and marketing is certainly geared towards the non-electric enthusiasts. The naming convention says nothing about the electric components of the bike.

But rest assured, we will get into that in the review!

Haibike Sduro Trekking 4.0 Tech Specs

Motor: Yamaha PW-ST mid-drive; “nominally” 250W

36V 13.8Ah, integrated into frame Range: 25-50 miles (40-80km)

25-50 miles (40-80km) Motor Engagement: 4 sensor pedal assist, no throttle

4 sensor pedal assist, no throttle Gearing: 1×10 Speed Shimano Deore 11-42 Tooth

1×10 Speed Shimano Deore 11-42 Tooth Frame: Aluminum

Aluminum Tires: 27.5 x 2.4 Schwalbe Super Moto-X

27.5 x 2.4 Schwalbe Super Moto-X Price: $3,200 MSRP

$3,200 MSRP Extras: Fenders, rear rack with rear light, front air-shock, 180mm hydraulic Shimano disc brakes, 5000-lumen integrated front light with a magnet cap for … something?

As a Commuter

The bike is equipped with a nice set of accessories to get the job done. The rack is nice and strong – it is quite useful for carrying work items or even for some errands. The fenders are nice and wide, providing great protection from road debris, and the integrated lights are pretty cool. I don’t know why, but the front light has a cap on it with a magnet to secure it. I never did find out what it’s supposed to do.

Haibike uses super-moto-x tires which are some really nice tires for road use. These are some of my favorite tires, being very comfortable, reflective, and also flat resistant. Those big tires also leave room for mountain bike tires, if you wanted to take this bad boy off-road, which you totally could.

As a Mountain Bike

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to take the bike off-road in person. I have ridden similar bikes using this motor, and have done many trips to the Utah mountains on Haibikes, so prior experience and road use will have to converge for this speculative assessment.

This bike features the Yamaha PW-ST motor, which is the next evolution in the beloved Yamaha PW lineup. The motor is a bit bulky, compared to the likes of the new Shimano or Bosch, but one great thing is the 4 sensors they use to offer what they call an automatic mode. In the ‘high’ setting on the display, this will go into a mode that will tailor the assistance based on wheel speed, pedaling speed, torque on the chain, and also tilt of the bike itself. On the road, I would call this effect subtle, but when you take it off-road, that’s where you can fully notice its effect. Given the motor capabilities, the spacing for knobby tread, and the wide handlebars, you definitely could use this bike both on and off the road.

Some Subtleties

The wide tires provide a bit of comfort, and the high handlebars do too. The grips have an ergonomic trim to them, and here I’m using the step-through frame, which is really easy to get on and off of. I would say these are “comfort-esque” features. One thing that I never did get the hang of was the battery case. I like the look of it, sure, but getting the battery in and out can be tough. If you don’t do it just right, there’s a lot of resistance. I’m sure with practice, I could learn the nuances.

In-Store Price

One thing I should mention is that this is a brand name bike, with brand name price and support. Haibikes are locally represented bikes, found in cities large and small. They carry brand name parts with surprising durability, and reliability to boot. Haibike sets the MSRP for this bike at $3,200, which isn’t the most competitive price out there. But if you’re willing to risk the wrong size or slightly different components, you can sometimes get a good deal on last year’s bikes, since that’s how Haibike rolls. After the rush of electric bike purchases due to the pandemic, you may not see the 2020 lineup in stores next year.

