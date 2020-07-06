Porsche reaches milestone for new electric Macan production

Porsche announced that it has reached a new production milestone of its new electric Macan at its Leipzig, Germany, factory.

The German automaker is already having some success with the Taycan, but the next few years are expected to bring a much greater wave of electrification.

Macan is going all-electric, and Porsche is currently preparing its Leipzig factory to produce the electric SUV.

Today, the automaker announced that it completed the new buildings for the production.

Gerd Rupp, chairman of the executive board at Porsche Leipzig GmbH, commented:

Over the past few weeks, we have reached some important milestones on our way to becoming an electromobility site. The period of time between now and the start of production of the next Macan generation is certainly going to be a challenge. However, it is also an opportunity to future-proof the plant and to prove ourselves as a team.

They couldn’t officially launch the new body shop due to the global pandemic, but they still got a visit from Mayor Burkhard Jung.

The mayor commented:

Porsche in Leipzig has evolved from an assembly plant to a technology driver for the entire European automotive industry. The milestones for developing the drive technologies of the future are being set right here in Leipzig.

Porsche released a few images of the factory:

They explain a few more things that they are working on at the Leipzig factory:

In addition to the work on the new body shop, the assembly line is being modified significantly. Porsche is expanding the existing production line and has scheduled this work to fit in with the upcoming summer plant shutdown. When the work is complete, three different drive types will be produced on a single line: petrol, hybrid and pure electric vehicles. This new setup will give the Porsche Leipzig plant maximum flexibility.

Porsche is aiming for Leipzig to become an electromobility site.

Electrek’s Take

We have been hearing good things about the Macan electric.

Rimac apparently had a hand in it, and it might feature a four-motor powertrain with impressive performance.

Unfortunately, it might be coming later than we initially thought.

We expected to see the vehicle this year and having it come to market in late 2021 or early 2022, but now we might not see the car until next year, and it might not come to market until late 2022.

We will see.

