Police call for Tesla owners with Sentry Mode to help solve attempted murder

In a strange glimpse into the future, a police department in Norway is seeking Tesla owners with Sentry mode to help solve an attempted murder.

On Sunday night, someone attempted to burn down the house of Sandefjord Mayor Bjørn Ole Geditsch.

Sandefjord is a city located south of Olso in Norway.

The local police department is investigating the situation as an attempted murder.

According to the local news, they don’t have any suspects, but since this is Norway, where there’s a high concentration of Tesla vehicles, the police apparently had the smart idea to call on Tesla owners in the neighborhood to see if anyone with Sentry Mode might have recorded a suspect.

Sentry Mode is an integrated surveillance system inside Tesla’s vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car.

When activated, it automatically starts recording if it detects someone approaching the vehicle.

On several occasions, Tesla owners posted Sentry Mode videos that have gone viral, and the vandals turned themselves in after the online pressure.

In other cases, it helped police with video evidence to help them identify and find the vandals.

But this is the first instance we know of that the police are actually seeking Tesla owners with Sentry mode to help them with an investigation.

Electrek’s Take

That’s such a Norway-thing to happen. There are so many Tesla vehicles there that something happens and Sentry mode might have more chances of recording it than CCTVs, especially in a residential neighborhood.

But it also shows that the police are more aware of Sentry mode as a tool.

Recently, we have even heard of a police department who bought Tesla vehicles to convert into patrol cars and they are using Sentry mode on the vehicle instead of an aftermarket camera system.

Therefore, it is literally being used as a police tool.

Are we seeing a glimpse at the future where Tesla vehicles are driving and recording everyone everywhere?

