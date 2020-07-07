Audi unveils Q4 Sportsback e-tron: ~$45,000 sleek electric SUV

Today, Audi unveils the Q4 Sportsback e-tron concept, a concept vehicle on which an upcoming ~$45,000 sleek electric SUV is going to be based on.

Last month, Electrek attended a virtual preview of the concept vehicle. Unsurprisingly, it is very similar to the Audi Q4 e-tron concept unveiled last year, but it features an updated design and form-factor.

Audi says that the Q4 Sportsback e-tron concept is equipped with two electric motors — resulting in an all-wheel-drive system with a total power output of 225 kW. The company is talking about an acceleration from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph).

An 82 kWh battery pack powers the vehicle for up to 450 km (280 miles) based on the WLTP standard, according to Audi. The German automaker says that the concept’s powertrain is representative of what will be offered in “the top-of-the-range engine line-up of the coming series production model.”

There will also be lower-powered versions with a smaller battery pack and a single motor that will enable the Q4 Sportsback e-tron to start at a lower price. During the unveiling, the company said that they aim for the vehicle to start at less than 40,000 euros (~$45,000 USD).

Here are some pictures of the Q4 Sportsback e-tron concept from the unveiling event:

The concept features a sleek yet aggressive design that should have quite a wide appeal.

While it is only a concept, Amar Vaya, the exterior designer of the Q4 Sportsback e-tron, said that it will very similar to the production version:

“It’s very much the car you are going to see on the road.”

The back diffuser is particularly stunning:

At a length of 4.60 meters (181 in) and a height of 1.60m (63 in), the Q4 Sportsback e-tron is only slightly shorter than the Model Y and Ford Mustand Mach-E, which are expected to be its biggest competitors.

The interior is virtually identical to the Audi Q4 e-tron:

Audi claims to have been able to maintain roughly the same headspace with the Sportsback version. The production version of the Q4 Sportsback e-tron is going to hit the market in late 2021.

Electrek’s Take

I think Audi might have a winner here.

It has to be the best-looking Audi vehicle I’ve ever seen. I love the design. They best not be kidding when they say that the production version will be very similar.

What I hope is that they just slap some door handles on it, maybe make the wheels an inch or two smaller, and voilà.

After the e-tron, Audi is also improving in efficiency and getting more confident when it comes to battery management.

I expect the Q4 e-tron to feature a smaller battery buffer and achieve greater efficiency beyond the gains it will make for simply being a smaller and more aerodynamic vehicle.

