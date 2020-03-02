Quick Charge Podcast: March 2, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck is already boosting sales, keeping momentum without tax credit
- Tesla to deploy more functionality quicker after Autopilot core rewrite coming soon, says Elon Musk
- Tesla Model Y interior photos and video — USB-C rear plugs, 12v outlet in trunk
- Tesla starts shipping Model Y truckloads out of the factory
- Tesla Model Y: First look at early electric SUV shows impressive fit and finish
- Tesla has finished clearing trees at Giga Berlin site
- Porsche says 911 will never be electric – how much you want to bet?
- Hyundai starts producing Kona Electric at Czech plant, helping triple its EVs for Europe
- VW chief adjusts goal from ‘overtaking’ Tesla to ‘keep as close as possible’
- Leaked photos of new all-electric Fiat 500e reveal a bolder, cleaner design
- First electric VTOL Lilium Jet prototype goes up in flames: Updated
- EGEB: US Interior Department official falsified climate-policy reports
- Jeep’s powerful electric bike goes on sale today, but good luck paying for it
- Top 5 reasons why electric mountain bikes actually make great commuter bikes
