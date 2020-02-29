Tesla Model Y: first look at early electric SUV shows impressive fit and finish

We now get a close look at a Tesla Model Y production-intent unit and it shows an impressive fit and finish.

Tesla has often been criticized for the fit and finishes of its early production vehicles.

It was especially the case with the early Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla managed to make some improvements with early Model 3 production and Model Y buyers are hoping that the automaker can keep this trend going with the launch of the electric SUV.

Now we get an early look at the Model Y.

Friend of the site Sterling Picton spotted a Model Y production-intent unit at a Tesla Engineering Building in Fremont and shared a few great pictures with Electrek to get a close look at the fit and finish::

Picton saw some documents inside the vehicle that leads us to believe this is a production-intent Mode Y:

“The unit was at Tesla Engineering and had a form sitting on the dash noting items that needed to be addressed, a short checklist, including things like interior fitment, exterior fitment, UI etc. very basic form.”

He was impressed by the fit and finish of the vehicle.

Take a look at those Tesla Model Y body panel gaps:

There was only one section that was a bit problematic, but it wasn’t bad. Picton said:

“Trying to capture one of the only spots that may have been consideration for body fitment concerns, though it’s incredibly slight. The hatch metal is ever so slightly further away from the body than the rear quarter panel- though the more zoomed out image shows how consistent the hatch/quarter panel gap is throughout it’s of course – leagues ahead of prior early-production cars (TM3 etc).”

Here are the pictures in question:

Picton also shared some pictures of the tires and wheels of the production-intent Model Y:

These are the new 20’-inch Induction Wheels, one of two new kinds of wheels Tesla recently launched with the Model Y.

What do you think of the fit and finish of this Model Y production-intent vehicle?

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla started confirming Model Y deliveries to customers in the US.

The automaker has given some customers deliveries windows between March 15th and 30th – indicating that deliveries will start during the second half of next month.

Yesterday, we reported on Tesla being spotted stockpiling some brand new Model Y SUVs in the parking lot of its factory ahead of the start of deliveries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.