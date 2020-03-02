Porsche says 911 will never be electric – how much you want to bet?

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume says that 911 will never be electric, but he also admits that they “can’t stop” the electric revolution. How much you want to bet that they are going to change their mind on the 911?

Just two years ago, Blume suggested that the 911 might go electric:

“I would venture to predict that, by 2030, the sportiest Porsche will have an electric drive. Who knows – maybe by then even our iconic sports car, the 911, will be electric.”

In a new interview today titled “Porsche will become more electric – but not the 911”, the CEO went the other way around.

Porsche has been very bullish on electrification in its comments over the last few years, but Blume now says that Porsche will always make combustion engines and named the 911 as one of the vehicles to always have one:

“Around 50 percent of all Porsche vehicles could be sold with an electric or hybrid drive by 2025. However, Porsche will always offer combustion engines, particularly in the 911. But we can’t stop the onward march of electromobility.”

The German automaker has also been vague about its electrification goal for 2025, but it now makes it clear that their ’50 percent’ goal includes both electric vehicles and hybrids.

However, Porsche has been putting a lot of stock in its first all-electric vehicle, the Taycan, with plans to have a capacity to produce 40,000 electric vehicles.

Electrek’s Take

They will always produce combustion engines and will not make a 911 electric? I think Blume is going to eat those words.

Yes, combustion engines will still be around for a while, but they are dying. I firmly believe that electric motors are going to take over all ground transport and that’s also true for sports cars.

I know a lot of people think performance EVs are just good on the drag strip and they are too heavy to make fun sports cars like the Porsche 911, but you are fooling yourself if you don’t think they will get there.

The Tesla Model 3 weight between 1,672 to 1,847 kg (3,685 to 4,072 lbs) which is just about 500 lbs more than the Porsche 911, which weighs between 1,430 to 1,670 kg (3,152 to 3,681 lbs).

Based on that comparison alone, it’s clear that Tesla could make a smaller version of the Model 3 in a 911 form factor with a competitive weight.

It’s also easier in EVs to achieve a great weight distribution as you do in a rear-engine sports car like the 911.

I am convinced that we are going to see many electric competitors in that segment, which is going to make Porsche change its mind about making an electric 911.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.