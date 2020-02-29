Quick Charge Podcast: February 29, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla spotted stockpiling some brand new Model Y SUVs at factory
- With Tesla deal set, Chinese battery maker CATL makes plans to quadruple output
- Tesla could be worth $1.5 trillion by the end of the decade, says Ron Baron
- Classic Ford Bronco goes electric for $185,000
- Ford struggles with investors just as it prepares to launch EVs
- Coronavirus forces shutdown of Geneva Motor Show, but BMW i4 and other EVs will be unveiled online
- Audi unveils new e-tron S, claims will be ‘first electric cars worldwide with three motors in mass production’
- January EV sales in Europe gives hope automakers will meet 2020 EU emission targets
- DC’s electric vehicle charging law will have residents paying double to triple
- Citroën launches $6,000 electric car that a 14-year-old can drive
- BMW puts iNEXT electric car prototype through extreme heat test, battery pack ‘stands’ it
- Climate Crisis Weekly: The EPA rolls back greenhouse-gas-leak prevention rule
- EGEB: UK’s National Express to cease buying diesel buses
- 28 MPH Juiced Scorpion moped-style electric bike begins deliveries
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.