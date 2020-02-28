Classic Ford Bronco goes electric for $185,000

The Ford Bronco is a fan favorite for restoration in the US and now there’s an all-electric steel version of it going for sale starting at $185,000.

Last year, Hawthorne, California-based Zero Labs Automotive unveiled an electric classic Ford Bronco with a carbon-fiber body.

Now they are launching a cheaper version of their electric classic Ford Bronco with a steel body:

“Zero Labs Automotive, a new automotive design, technology, and engineering firm introduced their next vehicle – the world’s first all electric (1966-77) Ford Bronco restored and re-engineered with classic steel body. The company, founded in 2015, is comprised of a dedicated team of advanced race vehicle engineers, electrical engineers, vehicle prototype manufactures, composite engineers, aerospace fabricators and premium classic car manufacturers, to focus on the growing gap between modern electric cars and more than a decade of beloved classic vehicles being left behind or on their way to be outlawed in many countries.”

They are adding 1,000 newly designed parts to the vehicle in order to restore the classic and make it all-electric:

Zero Labs Automotive CEO and Founder Adam Roe commented on the new vehicle:

“While people love the detail and quality of the all carbon fiber version, we had many requests for the classic steel body which wasn’t practical on the first 1.0 electric platform. So now we are able to offer both the lighter, faster and more modern Carbon fiber as well as a slightly less expensive Original Classic design of Factory Steel”

The steel version also gets a new “2.0 electric chassis platform”, which is impressive for a classic conversion like this one.

It includes an independent front and rear suspension and an optional 600HP (440 kW) dual motor configuration. A 70 kWh battery pack supplies power to the drive unit for a 190-mile range, according to the company.

The new powertrain also enables level 3 DC Fast charging though the company didn’t disclose the charge rate.

While it is cheaper than the carbon fiber version, it’s still not cheap. Zero Labs Automotive is talking about a starting price at $185,000 before customizations.

Roe added:

“To create the new category of premium classic electric, we had to make them the best they can be and you can’t achieve responsibly achieve this with “$70k drop in” retrofit solutions which often misrepresent the ease, risk, cost or time involved and demonstrating these ideas on complete frame off restorations not 50 year old rusted existing vehicles. The price of the first edition Zero Labs original steel classic model will be fully rebuilt with a 2.0 chassis architecture, 70kWh battery and independent front and rear suspension start at $185k, depending on customization and choice of finishes. Our process takes thousands of hours to handcraft each vehicle from the original classic to a perfected premium electric classic. Zero Labs made a commitment to build the absolute best version of each classic vehicle we could. We focus on the highest quality materials, original designs. They are upgradable and built to last decades while simultaneously producing an extremely safe but covert electrical drive system. The result is a clean energy vehicle with the soul of a premium classic. Our goal is to offer everything you love, minus everything you hate. To be enjoyed now and well into the future.”

The company told Electrek that they aim to make 30-40 electric Ford Broncos this year and ramp up to make more next year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.