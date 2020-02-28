Coronavirus forces shutdown of Geneva Motor Show, but BMW i4 and other EVs will be unveiled online

Geneva Motor Show decided to cancel this year’s event because of the coronavirus, but we are still going to see a few of the electric cars that were going to be unveiled at the show.

As we previously reported, a few electric vehicles were scheduled to be unveiled in Geneva next week.

However, the organization behind the auto show decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus threat.

Maurice Turrettini, Chairman of the Foundation Board, said in a statement:

“We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors’ top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision.”

Several automakers have confirmed plans to still unveil their electric vehicles through online presentations.

BMW is set to unveil its the BMW i4, its next electric car.

The German automaker said in a statement:

“The BMW Group will carry out the program planned for Geneva including the world premiere of the BMW Concept i4 at a digital press conference with CEO Oliver Zipse in Munich at the originally scheduled time (Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8.15 a.m. CET) and broadcast it via live stream. Further details concerning the live broadcast will follow as soon as possible.”

Fiat-Chrysler was set to unveil its next-generation Fiat 500e electric car and it confirmed today that it didn’t have a plan in place to unveil the vehicle without the show, but the automaker said that it was looking into a way to unveil the car.

Audi has already released images and a lot of information about its e-tron S, which was set to debut at the show.

Renault has also released all the details and press images of the Twingo ZE electric car. The French automaker is also planning to release more information and media content about a few more electric vehicles.

We will report back with more information after all the automakers release their plans.

