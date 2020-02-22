Quick Charge Podcast: February 22, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck will have high-tech interface to make towing better than ever
- Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck will come standard with ‘laser blade lights’, be ~82″ wide
- Tesla partners with Hot Wheels on Cybertruck remote-controlled toys, pre-orders open
- Tesla Cybertruck is turned into police vehicle by Ontario police
- Tesla partners with solar firm and Atlassian founder to quickly deploy energy systems to help bushfire communities
- Tesla rises 8 spots in Consumer Reports brand ranking, Model 3 gets “top pick”
- German court lifts freeze on Giga Berlin building, forest clearing can resume
- Journal of Energy Storage studies EV owner’s manuals, compiles best practices for batteries
- Report: At current rate of EV deployment, automakers not expected to meet EU CO2 targets
- Audi suspends e-tron electric SUV production due to supply problems, batteries are suspected
- Xpeng’s second EV P7 wraps up performance test under icy -30º
- EGEB: Fossil-fuel investor JP Morgan warns of ‘catastrophic’ climate change
- Climate Crisis Weekly: How emissions and pollution damage children’s health
- Suzuki, last of Big Four Japanese motorcycle makers, to finally go electric
- Switch motorcycles unveils retro-futuristic eSCRAMBLER electric motorcycle
