Tesla Cybertruck is turned into police vehicle by Ontario police

The Ontario Provincial Police already released a concept of a Telsa Model X police vehicle, but now they are conceptualizing a Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup as a police patrol car.

We are starting to see Tesla vehicles becoming quite popular with police departments all over the world.

In Tesla’s own backyard, the Fremont Police Department converted a used Tesla Model S to a patrol vehicle.

The Luxembourg Police converted two Model S sedans to patrol cars, and the largest fleet of Tesla police patrol vehicles, 7 Model X electric SUVs, is in Switzerland.

While it’s not clear if they have been using it, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have unveiled a concept of patrol vehicle based on the Model X.

Now the OPP also conceptualized a Tesla Cybertruck as a police patrol vehicle:

Hey @elonmusk can you suggest which model would make make a better police car? #Cybertruck or #TeslaX? pic.twitter.com/texsL1enJ3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 19, 2020

They released the following render to compared it to their Model X police vehicle concept released two years ago:

They are actually not the first police department to consider the Cybertruck for a police vehicle.

Last year, a mayor in Mexico decided to order 15 Cybertruck electric trucks from Tesla to convert them into police vehicles.

As a 6-seater with off-road capacity and specs going up to 500 miles of range and an acceleration in just 2.9 seconds, some people are starting to imagine a bunch of different use cases for the Cybertruck.

But the electric pickup truck is not coming to market until late next year.

For now, the Model 3 is what a lot of police departments are considering when updating their fleet.

At this point, there are about a dozen police departments going electric with Tesla vehicles and most recently, they have been buying the Model 3.

Earlier this year, the Bargersville, Indiana, police department started updating its fleet to Tesla Model 3 vehicles after they realized it would be much less expensive to drive electric.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.