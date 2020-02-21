Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck will come standard with ‘laser blade lights’, be ~82″ wide

Elon Musk made some new comments about the production version of the Tesla Cybertruck, which he says will come standard with “laser blade lights” and be ~82″ wide.

In November of 2019, Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated Cybertruck, the automaker’s first electric pickup truck, to mixed reviews.

The design of the vehicle is just as futuristic as Musk warned prior to the event, but it still surprised many and remains polarizing.

Design aside, many were impressed by the specs and pricing of the Tesla Cybertruck, which starts at only $39,900 before incentives and has up to 500 miles of range with higher-end versions.

As for the dimensions, Tesla shared some details with a few of different publications:

Wheelbase 149.9 in (3,807 mm) Length 231.7 in (5,885 mm) Width 79.8 in (2,027 mm) Height 75 in (1,905 mm)

However, the CEO said that things might change with the production version.

In a new tweet, he confirmed that the production Cybertruck will be closer to 82″ wide:

“By the way, in some prior tweets I’d said production Cybertruck would be ~80” wide (vs ~84” body width at unveil). This is slightly too small. Will be closer to 82”, but come standard with upper laser blade lights.”

In comparison, a Ford F150, depending on its configuration, can be between 209-251″ in length, 80-86″ in width, and 75-79″ high.

Musk also mentioned that the “laser blade lights” are going to be standard.

When Tesla unveiled the electric pickup truck, some analysts suggested that the headlights consisting of a single stream of light might not be up to code based on US regulations.

But we got a different look at the lights in Cybertruck electric pickup sightings around Los Angeles:

It looks like while the stream of light from the unveiling is still there, the lights are stronger at each end, making it look more like traditional headlights.

In a new comment, Musk also emphasized that “active ride height and active damping are game-changing for a truck or any car with a high max/min weight ratio.”

Cybertruck makes that possible with a new adaptive air suspension:

“Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.”

The automaker said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

CEO Elon Musk said that the Cyberquad, an electric ATV, is going to be launched as an option for Cybertruck buyers at around the same time as the truck.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.