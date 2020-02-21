Tesla partners with Hot Wheels on Cybertruck remote-controlled toys, pre-orders open

Tesla and Hot Wheels have partnered to bring on remote-controlled versions of the Cybertruck, and they will come to market before the real thing.

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first electric pickup truck, is not expected to hit the market before the end of 2021, but fans are going to be able to get a smaller remote-controlled (RC) version of it sooner.

Mattel’s Hot Wheels has announced two RC Cybertrucks:

Hot Wheels® packs the power and performance of the futuristic Cybertruck into two small-scale, remote-control vehicles: a track-compatible 1:64 scale and a limited-edition hobby grade 1:10 scale. It’s the only way to drive the Cybertruck in 2020!

The 1:64 scale Cybertruck is going to sell for just $20 while the bigger 1:10 scale will go for $400.

They shared some images of the two toy electric pickup trucks on their pre-order page:

The company says that it partnered with Tesla in order to create a faithful toy version of the Cybertruck:

Hot Wheels designers studied the life-size Cybertruck from every angle to capture every major innovation in every minor detail of the 1:64 scale RC.

They met with Tesla’s own design team for the project:

Mattel even claims that they generated “three-dimensional prints of the Cybertruck’s unique frame at multiple scales to ensure accuracy and integrity of the revolutionary exoskeleton.”

They shared this picture of one of the 3-D prints:

When unveiling the Cybertruck, Tesla announced a new body concept for the truck:

Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

Mattel claims that a lot of the features of the trucks are going to be functional on the 1:10 scale versions, like dual motors all-wheel drive, telescopic tailgate, vault cover, and more.

Mattel is taking pre-orders now, and the two versions are expected to ship by December 2020 — just in time for the holidays and about a full year before the actual Cybertruck.

