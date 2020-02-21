Tesla partners with solar firm and Atlassian founder to quickly deploy energy systems to help bushfire communities

Tesla is partnering with a solar firm and Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes to quickly deploy energy systems in order to help the communities affected by the devastating wildfires in Australia.

Cannon-Brookes was actually one of the catalysts to bring Tesla to Australia and the company’s Powerpack project that became the largest battery system in the world.

Australia has since become one of Tesla’s biggest market for energy storage in order to combat high electricity rates and power outages.

The latter has been more frequent lately after massive fires have destroyed a lot of electric infrastructures.

In order to help the people affected, Cannon-Brookes helped start Resilient Energy Collective with 5B, a solar company, and Tesla.

They explain the problem they are trying to solve on their website:

“Australia faced an unprecedented disaster in the summer of 2019/20 as fires destroyed lives, communities, wildlife, and infrastructure. Flooding and storms then added to the damage. Hundreds of properties are running diesel generators and face lengthy delays before normal services resume. Now, we are pulling together to rebuild.”

They are using large pre-assembled solar power systems and Tesla Powerwalls and deploying them in less than a day to power back local grids in bushfire communities:

Here’s a little something I’ve been working on with brilliant mates at @5B_Au & @Tesla to bring power to bushfire communities v fast. Installed in under a day, can last 20 years. An amazing Aussie story of resilience, ingenuity & action in the face of terrible circumstances 🌱❤️ https://t.co/t32hUgAQbt — Mike Cannon-Brookes 👨🏼‍💻🧢 (@mcannonbrookes) February 19, 2020

They wrote about their systems:

“It runs 24/7, 365 days a year. We have used Tesla’s Powerwall batteries, to ensure your energy stays on day and night. Compared to other solar systems, it generates twice as much power per square metre, so takes up less space.”

They shared some pictures of the production and deployment of those solar and energy storage systems:

The systems are already active at two sites Cobargo, NSW and Goongerah, Victoria.

Resilient Energy Collective is taking requests for people to deploy their systems in their area.

Cannon-Brookes and his wife have pledged $12 million to the project to help the people affected by the fires.

