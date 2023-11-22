Audi e-tron GT caught with a sporty facelift for the first time

Audi’s high-performance EV is getting an upgrade. The Audi e-tron GT was caught testing for the first time, revealing the electric car’s sporty new facelift.

Audi, Porshe upgrade to rival Tesla

Like the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s e-tron GT was one of the first fully electric models to take on the Tesla Model S’ performance.

Now, both models are due for a refresh. Porsche released the Taycan four years ago. The brand’s first EV outsold the iconic 911 in 2021 but has failed to gain traction since then.

Several new electric models have been launched since then with more advanced tech, better performance, and longer range.

The new Porsche Taycan was caught testing in the wild last month with design upgrades at both ends. The front features new air intakes, reshaped headlights, and sleeker fascia. You will also notice a reshaped bumper and added full-length light strip in the rear.

With new design improvements, Porsche is likely looking to improve on the Taycan’s 0.22 Cd. Porsche has also been testing an upgraded Taycan Turbo GT to rival Tesla’s Model S Plaid (See those images here).

Porsche is expected to unveil the new Taycan facelift alongside the Audi e-tron GT model next year.

Audi e-tron GT facelift spotted for the first time

Audi is preparing to reveal its upgraded high-performance EV next year. The e-tron GT was caught with a new facelift for the first time before its official debut.

Audi e-tron GT facelift (Source: Auto Express)

The new images, courtesy of Auto Express, reveal similar upgrades to the Porsche Taycan. You can see the e-tron GT’s upgraded front bumper with a redesigned front grille. It also shows larger air intakes, like the Taycan.

Audi e-tron GT facelift (Source: Auto Express)

Although the rear includes more camo, a new bumper design is peeking through. The large ceramic brakes and redesigned wheels suggest it could be an RS version.

Auto Express caught a second e-tron GT with smaller wheels that could be an entry-level model.

Audi e-tron GT facelift (Source: Auto Express)

Audi (and Porsche) have yet to release powertrain details, but improvements are expected. Alongside design enhancements, suspected battery and tech upgrades will likely boost performance and range.

The German automakers will be busy next year with new details of the upgraded models expected ahead of the long-awaited arrival of the Q6 e-tron and electric Porsche Macan.

Electrek’s Take

Porsche and Audi are having a hard time keeping up with Tesla. Audi is offering a massive $20K customer credit on the 2023 Audi e-tron GT and $30K on the RS version.

Even with the huge discounts, Audi’s high-performance EV has to compete with the Tesla Model S Plaid. Audi’s 2024 e-tron GT starts at $106,500 ($86,500 including the $20K discount). Meanwhile, Tesla’s Model S Plaid starts at $89,900.

Horsepower 0-60 mph

(s) Starting Price Audi e-tron GT 523 3.9 $106,500

$86,500

(with discount) Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 1.99 $80,900 Tesla Model S Plaid vs Audi RS e-tron GT

Powered by a 93 kWh battery, the 2024 e-tron GT offers up to 523 hp with a 0-60 mph in 3.9s. Tesla’s Model S can race from 0-60 mph in 1.99s with 396 mi range.

Which high-performance EV would you choose? Audi and Porsche are upgrading their models to better compete with Tesla.

If you’re in the market for a sporty new electric car, you can use our links below to get started today.