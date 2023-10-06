Audi is offering up to $20K off its sporty e-tron GT to rival Tesla’s Model S

Can the RS e-tron GT keep up with Tesla’s Model S Plaid? Audi is hoping so. The automaker is offering up to $20,000 off its high-performance e-tron GT as it looks to stay in the race.

Next to the Porsche Taycan Turbo, Audi was one of the first automakers to take on Tesla’s Model S in performance with the RS e-tron GT.

With up to 637 hp, e-torque vectoring, Quattro AWD, and launch control for 0-60 in 3.1 seconds, the RS e-tron GT is nothing short of an exhilarating ride (see our review here). The 93 kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 249 miles of range and can fast charge (5% to 80%) in 22.5 minutes.

The interior includes the typical premium performance feel offered in Audi vehicles. Audi’s virtual cockpit plus, a customizable 12.3″ digital instrument, is featured, providing accessible info.

The driver and passenger sit in a low, sporty position, separated by a wide center tunnel. Also included standard on the RS models is a flat-bottomed steering wheel with multifunction buttons.

Audi RS e-tron GT (Source: Audi AG)

Audi is offering $20K off the RS e-tron GT

Audi is offering $20,000 off the 2023 RS e-tron GT through a “National Customer Credit,” according to a recent bulletin Audi sent to dealers (via CarsDirect).

The discount is available for buying or leasing. And buyers don’t need to finance through Audi to get the savings. While it may seem like a steal, the high-performance sports car starts at $145,395.

Audi RS e-tron GT interior (Source: Audi AG)

After the $20,000 off, the RS Audi e-tron GT still starts at $125,395, significantly higher than the Tesla Model S Plaid starting at $80,890.

Horsepower 0-60 mph

(s) Starting Price Audi RS e-tron GT 637 3.1 $145,395

$125,395

(with discount) Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 1.99 $80,890 Tesla Model S Plaid vs Audi RS e-tron GT

Tesla’s Model S Plaid is loaded with 1,020 horsepower, enabling a 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds, making it one of the quickest production cars available. The Model S Plaid has up to 396 miles of range and a top speed of 200 mph.

Meanwhile, Audi is offering up to $12,500 off the standard 2023 e-tron GT, still significant savings. For the 2024 RS e-tron GT, Audi is offering $10,000 off, while the regular 2024 e-tron GT is $5,000 off.

Audi e-tron GT (Source: Audi AG)

The regular e-tron GT is no slow poke, with 523 hp and a 0-60 of 3.9 seconds. It also has 249 miles of range but a slightly toned-down design compared to the RS model.

If you’re ready to take advantage of some of Audi’s biggest discounts so far on the e-tron GT, check out our links below to find great deals at nearby dealers.