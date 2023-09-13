Porsche’s new Taycan Turbo GT spotted with a sleek and sporty design to rival Tesla Plaid

The Tesla Model S Plaid’s newest rival was spotted at the Nürburgring ahead of its imminent debut. In the latest spy images, Porsche’s new Taycan Turbo GT looks up to the test with a sporty aerodynamic design.

Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT set to take record from Tesla?

The new model is expected to be the most powerful of Porsche’s Taycan offerings. The current range-topper is the 750 hp Taycan Turbo S, with 0 to 60 mph capabilities in 2.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, Porsche is working on an even higher-performance model. Although the automaker has not publicly revealed the model, the high-performance Taycan EV is expected to carry the GT Turbo name.

At first glance, you can tell this is no ordinary Taycan model – it has a massive rear wing for downward force, a new bumper, and headlights. You will see several performance-focused modifications, including a sharper bumper design with bigger air intakes.

Furthermore, the models feature different alloy wheels with large front brakes to handle the added power. It also includes a roll cage, which isn’t expected to make it to the production model. Check out the latest spy photos from Auto Express.

The headlights are still somewhat disguised, suggesting the new Taycan model could feature Porsche’s new HD-Matrix LED headlights featured on the 2024 Cayenne.

Powered by three electric motors, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is rumored to have around 1,000 hp, 250 more than the dual-motor Turbo S. This would put it in the same discussion as the Tesla Model S Plaid with 1,020 hp.

Porsche and Tesla have gone back and forth at the Nürburgring for the fastest all-electric production car title.

Tesla Model S Plaid with track pack sets Nürburgring record (Source: Tesla)

Most recently, Tesla’s Model S Plaid (with track pack) reclaimed the title in June, beating the previous record by eight seconds.

Will Porsche’s 1,000 hp triple motor Taycan Turbo GT be enough to win its crown back? That’s what the German automaker is gunning for.

Source: Auto Express