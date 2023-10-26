 Skip to main content

Porsche Taycan spotted with sporty design upgrade, new facelift ahead of official debut

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Oct 26 2023 - 12:40 pm PT
If you thought the Taycan was a sleek car, wait until you see what Porsche is planning for its mid-cycle update. The new Porsche Taycan was spotted out in the wild this week, giving us a sneak peek of the new design.

After its launch in 2019, the Porsche Taycan quickly became one of the automaker’s most popular models.

In 2021, Porsche sold more electric Taycan models than its iconic 911 sports car. Yet, that was two years ago, and Taycan sales have failed to gain traction since.

The electric sports car has been on the market for four years as the market has shifted significantly. Several new competitors have hit the market as buyers look for longer range, more efficiency, and better performance.

To keep up with rivals like the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air, Porsche is planning to refresh the Taycan.

After new prototypes were spotted in the wild, it’s confirmed the Porsche Taycan is getting an upgrade.

Porsche Taycan gets a sporty upgrade

Porsche will likely keep the existing entry-level Taycan, 4S, GTS, Turbo, and Turbo S trims. Although the Taycan could keep its 79.2 kWh and 93.4 kWh batteries for the base and performance trims, Porsche is likely to improve efficiency and range.

Volkswagen released the new ID.4 and ID.5 with a new electric drive with up to 60 kW more power earlier this month. A new 77 kWh battery provides up to 342 miles (550 km) range in the ID.4 and up to 345 miles (556 km) in the ID.5.

    Porsche Taycan upgrade (Source: Auto Express)
Finally, they updated the headlights. Now they look much better than before. It was the only aspect of the old model that just did not match the rest of the car.

The new Porsche Taycan was spotted by Auto Express with design upgrades at both ends. The front includes an improved fascia, new air intakes, and reshared headlights that align more with the vehicle’s body.

Porsche also reshaped the bumper and added a full-length light strip above new vents. The recent design changes are likely to improve aerodynamics with the Taycan’s current 0.22 Cd.

Porsche-Taycan-GT
Porsche Taycan GT (Source: Auto Express)

Last month, we got a look at the new Taycan Turbo GT, expected to rival the Tesla Model S Plaid. The model was spotted testing at the Nürburgring with new features to heat up the rivalry.

Porsche is expected to officially reveal the upgraded Taycan next year as a 2025 model.

