XPeng Motors shares plans to expand to these three additional markets in 2024

Despite recent financial ups and downs correlating with company news, XPeng Motors is looking to expand its global footprint of available EVs. According to words from the Chinese automaker’s president earlier today, XPeng will be beginning sales in three new markets around Europe, beginning next year.

XPeng’s entry into Europe began in Norway with its P7 sedan, kicking off initial deliveries in the summer of 2021. Soon after, we caught word the automaker intended to send its G9 SUV overseas as well.

By February 2022, XPeng had established retail agreements in new markets of the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark, with the intention of building brand recognition and understanding each market’s customer needs ahead of official sales.

Since then, we’ve seen a 2023 P7 refresh that joined the G9 in those European markets, with sales starting earlier this year. With a network of service centers being implemented in those territories, XPeng vice chairman and president Brian Gu has already promised more expansions to come.

Today, during IAA Mobility in Munich, we have learned what specific new markets XPeng Motors is eyeing next.

XPeng eyes markets in Germany, France, and more

Per words from Brian Gu to reporters at IAA Mobility earlier today, XPeng is planning to expand to markets in Germany, France, and Britain in 2024. Those entries will begin with the aforementioned G9 SUV and P7 sedan, as well as the automaker’s most recent model to reach production – the G6.

Gu also shared that the G6 specifically will debut in the UK as the automaker’s first right-side driving EV. XPeng Motors has been slowly but surely making a name for itself in Europe, but not without its fair share of hiccups.

While most markets in Europe are still not well versed in XPeng’s EVs, the automaker earned a serious spotlight in July by announcing a partnership with Volkswagen Group to help the latter build EVs in China. Q2 2023 brought another reported loss for XPeng, but sales have continued to steadily increase on the wings of the G6 – a clear competitor to the Tesla Model Y in multiple markets.

With three more new territories on the entry list, XPeng looks to further compete in Europe and continue to grow its brand recognition.