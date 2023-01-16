XPeng (XPEV) expands service network ahead of EV sales in 3 new markets in Europe

Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors has shared plans for four service and delivery centers coming the next few months that will soon serve customers in additional markets of Europe. Although the automaker has had a sales footprint in Norway for years, it has waited to begin EV sales in other markets in Europe. With the start of sales in three additional countries scheduled for this quarter, XPeng is implementing the proper network to support them.

Xiaopeng, or XPeng Motors ($XPEV), is a Chinese EV manufacturer founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou. In 2018, XPeng launched the G3 SUV in China, followed by the P7 sedan in 2019. Next came the P5, which we were able to test drive alongside the P7 in the Netherlands – one of several markets in Europe the automaker set up an experience center ahead of official sales.

XPeng’s journey into Europe began in Norway with the P7, tallying the first deliveries in the summer of 2021. Not long after, the automaker began hyping up its next EV, the G9 SUV, which was also planned to eventually make its way to Europe alongside the P7 and P5.

By February 2022, XPeng announced retail agreements in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark, with the intention of building brand recognition and understanding each market’s customer needs ahead of official sales. Before then, however, the automaker halted plans to bring the P5 overseas, citing export timeline issues.

Still, the P7 will see a 2023 refresh and will still be joined by the G9. With sales expected to begin in the NL, Sweden, and Denmark this quarter, XPeng has shared plans for the brick and mortar needed to achieve the customer service experience it has long been promising in Europe.

Source: XPeng Motors



XPeng bolsters network ahead of Q1 EV sales in Europe

According to XPeng Motors, Europe will see four company-branded service and delivery centers operational in the first half of this year. These physical locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands will manage predelivery inspections, after-sales, and EV repairs.

XPeng customers in Europe will be able to take advantage of a service agreement with their EV purchase that includes an eight-year warranty for their respective vehicle’s battery. They’ll also have access to necessary EV information like servicing requirements and maintenance history.

These services, as well as tire storage, will soon be available at the upcoming service centers and drivers will be able to track their vehicle’s status using the automaker’s app. XPeng vice chairman and president, Brian Gu, spoke:

We’re establishing our first tier of XPeng Delivery and Service Centers in Europe to help realize our goal of creating a seamless yet unique XPeng customer journey, with customer experience at the heart of our offering.

Here is the current timeline for the new brick-and-mortar XPeng locations in Europe:

XPeng’s delivery and service center in Lørenskog, Norway, will open in February 2023.

The first delivery and service center in the Netherlands will be in Badhoevedorp. It should be completed in February and is expected to open for business in Q2 of 2023. The center will also serve as a training facility for external technicians and XPeng staff, and it will operate as a spare parts hub in Schiphol, helping reduce the waiting time for EU customers needing repairs and replacements.

XPeng’s center for Sweden will be in Stäket, Järfälla, and is expected to be completed by April and open by Q2 of 2023.

Denmark’s delivery and service center will be in Hillerød and is planned to open in May 2023.

In addition to these locations, the automaker already shared intentions to open a number of authorized service locations through dedicated partners from each of the EU countries. Additional locations will open across Europe by the end of 2023.