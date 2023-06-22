2023 Tesla prices: How much does your favorite model cost?

Although its lead has started to dwindle a bit going into 2023, Tesla continues to be the true #1 in EVs around the globe by market cap. While other automakers are driving their new electrified models through a door in the automotive industry that Tesla originally kicked in, the American automaker continues to offer four super popular EV models. That being said, prices have risen in recent years and continue to fluctuate… often. Here’s where Tesla prices currently sit in 2023.

How much is a Tesla in 2023?

Tesla currently offers EV models of varying trim levels and prices to choose from in 2023. Below, we have compiled all the current pricing for each available Tesla model ranging from its lowest, bare-bones starting price to its maximum MSRP. Let’s begin with Tesla’s most affordable EV, the Model 3.

A Tesla Model 3 / Source: Tesla

2023 Model 3 prices: The “cheapest” Tesla

When we say that the Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla, that doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t cost a lot, especially in 2023. You may recall that when Tesla first introduced this EV in 2016, it was aiming to deliver at at a price below $35,000 and did – for a very short period of time.

First and foremost, it’s important to preface these prices by stating that they are accurate at the time of this post, but Tesla likes to keep us all on our toes, so that could certainly change. We will try our best to keep this article updated with the latest pricing for you. Let’s dig in.

Currently, the Rear-Wheel Drive trim of the Tesla Model 3 starts at an MSRP of $40,240 with zero upgrades, not including any taxes, destination, or other fees.

To give you the full price range of the Model 3, we also priced it loaded with every available upgrade including red paint, 19″ Sport Wheels, black and white interior, plus the perpetually forthcoming full-self driving capability for an additional $15,000. All in, the fully-loaded RWD Model 3 costs $59,740.

If you don’t want to spring for full-self driving capabilities, Tesla offers a less robust add-ons called Enhanced Autopilot that delivers features like auto lane change, autopark, and navigation on autopilot. That option is only $6,000 rather than the $15k mentioned above.

The Long Range Model 3 used to start at $55,990 and reach a top end price of $72,490, but sales were put on hold for several months until the LR re-emerged in May 2023 at a starting MSRP of $47,240. Add the same available upgrades mentioned above, including full self-driving capabilities and the new Long Range Model 3 can cost you $66,740.

Lastly, the Performance version of the Model 3 starts significantly lower in 2023 than it was in 2022, at an MSRP of $53,240. Decked out it can go as high as $71,240 with 20″ Überturbine wheels and other add-ons mentioned above.

Another new sales tactic for Tesla is a separate fee for charging connectors. No matter which model or trim you choose, you now have to pay an additional $200-$400 for your mobile or wall charging connector. Model 3 prices have come a long way since its initial debut as Tesla’s cheapest EV, but you can still save some cash by getting yourself a pre-owned model.

Following the US Treasury Department’s updated battery guidance, all trims of the 2022-2023 Model 3 EVs qualify for some level of federal tax credits. For instance, the Standard RWD and returning Long Range Model 3 can qualify for up to $3,750 in credits, while the Performance version qualifies for up to the full $7,500.

A new Model Y built at Giga Texas

Tesla Model Y prices

With continued delays of the Cybertruck (more on that later), the Tesla Model Y currently sits as the newest Tesla EV, despite beginning deliveries back in early 2020. Three years later, the Tesla Model Y now comes in three different options and prices, all of which are higher than its compact Model 3 sibling.

Just like the Model 3 above, we have provided the bare bones MSRP option as well as the completely loaded Model Y with add-ons like red paint, 20″ Induction Wheels, black and white interior, a tow hitch, and full FSD capabilities (again, you also can pay $6,000 for “enhanced autopilot” instead).

To begin, the new Dual Motor AWD Model Y starts at $47,740 as the most affordable, stripped down version of the Tesla crossover. By adding all available top tier features, this standard powertrain can go as high as $67,740.

Next, the dual motor Long Range Model Y starts at a base MSRP of $50,490 and can jump to $74,490 fully-decked out. This higher price includes all the available features mentioned above as well as the seven seat interior option for an extra $3,000 (only available on the Long Range trim).

The Model Y Performance trim starts at $54,490, and increases to $73,490 when souped up.

Recently, the IRS updated its classification of the Model Y as an SUV, meaning its MSRP limit jumped from $55,000 to $80,000. This means it can now qualify for federal EV tax credits up to $7,500.

Tesla Model S prices

Aside from the original Tesla Roadster, the Model S remains the oldest EV model from the American automaker and the longest running in production. As more affordable Tesla models like the 3 and Y have emerged over the years, higher end EVs like the Model S have seen sales slow down a bit.

In 2023, consumers that can afford the prices of the Tesla Model S trims are certainly still buying, especially given the high-end specs the Plaid trim provides.

Currently, the Dual Motor Model S begins at an MSRP of $88,490, down a several thousand compared to late 2022. Despite not having any add-ons, the $87k version of the Model S can travel 0-60 mph in just over three seconds and offers over 400 miles of EPA estimated range.

With that said, the loaded version of the Dual Motor Model S provides similar performance, but with added features like red paint, cream (or black and white) interior, and FSD capabilities – all for $113,240. This price also includes 21″ Arachnid wheels which also lowers this particular trim’s range down to 375 miles.

Despite the impressive specs on the Dual Motor Model S, they are nothing compared to Plaid and the price tag that follows suit. The tri-motor Model S Plaid starts out at an MSRP of $108,490 with zero upgrades. All-in, however, you’re looking at a purchase price of $133,240, including those same Arachnid wheels that again sacrifice a bit of range (~48 miles).

So far in 2023, Tesla has not only lowered prices of all its models multiple times, but also started offering Model S customers the choice of the standard steering wheel again, in addition to the yoke.

Prices for 2023 Tesla Model X

You’d think that with the sportiness of the Model S Plaid, it would be the most expensive Tesla model, and for a portion of time it was. However, 2022 brought about a Plaid version of the Tesla Model X, and its prices remain the automaker’s highest yet… or at least equal to the Plaid Model S for now.

You get what you pay for, as they say, and the Model X has the most to offer drivers in terms of space and performance, but for a price. Like its veteran sedan counterpart, the Model X currently comes in two available trims.

The Dual Motor Model X starts at an MSRP of $98,490 minimum – again, down compared to 2022 (for now). From there, it vaults up to $130,740 with added bonuses like 22″ Turbine wheels, cream interior, and a $6,500 up-charge for a six seat interior that includes captain’s chairs. If you’d rather have the seven-seat row, it costs $3,000 less.

The Model X refresh brought a Plaid version to the lineup to replace the Performance trim. Plaid starts at $108,490 and maxes out at $134,240, including all the most expensive add-ons. Note that the Model X Plaid currently only comes in the six seat option.

Potential cost of upcoming Tesla models

It’s been three years since Tesla has introduced a new models to its lineup, but it has been teasing the masses with two upcoming passenger EVs for six years now. This includes the Cybertruck and the 2nd Generation Roadster.

How much do they cost? Well, let’s just say their prices have changed over the years and as of 2023, Tesla remains far more tight lipped about it.

Cybertruck

Originally, the Tesla Cybertruck was priced out in three separate trims of varying MSRPs:

Single motor RWD – $49,900

Dual motor AWD – $59,900

Tri motor AWD – $79,900

However, Cybertruck production has been delayed mutliple times, and although we’ve spotted some prototypes out driving around, we no longer have a grasp on what this EV behemoth will cost when it eventually arrives. Since October 2021, the pricing and specs of the Cybertruck are no longer listed on Tesla’s website.

That being said, with Gigafactory Texas ramping up operations, the Cybertruck appears closer than ever to reaching scaled production. In May of 2022, Tesla began once again taking reservations for the Cybertruck for North American customers only. That only costs $100 down too.

Just recently, Tesla shared a timeline for a Cybertruck delivery event, expected to take place some time in Q3 of 2023. That event should include or be preceded by official pricing.

2nd generation Roadster

While Tesla fans have been waiting over four years for the Cybertruck to arrive, they’ve been tortured even longer by the prospect of a 2nd Generation Roadster, which was originally unveiled in 2017.

It was first scheduled to begin production in 2020, but Tesla has continuously punted its start of assembly to focus on its other EVs, particularly the Cybertruck. We know for sure that this hyper EV is delayed until at least 2023 at the earliest.

Tesla originally listed the revamped Roadster at a price of $200,000 with $50,000 required up front to confirm a reservation. Additionally, Tesla originally offered a “Founder’s Series” version of the Roadster which appeared to be a limited production run for $250,000. The Founders Series Roadster required the full amount up front within ten days of the reservation, and has since sold out.

In 2023, Tesla no longer lists any pricing for the 2nd Generation Roadster, nor does it mention the Founder’s Series version at all. All we know is that you still need to pay $50,000 within ten days of reserving one to hold your spot in line.

While you wait for its arrival, you can relive the magic of the Roadster’s first unveiling back in 2017 below.