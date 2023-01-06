Tesla starts offering $700 round wheel retrofit for people with yoke steering wheels

Tesla is starting to offer a $700 round steering wheel retrofit for people who bought a Model S or Model X with a yoke steering wheel.

Yesterday, we reported on Tesla finally offering round steering as an option on Model S and Model X vehicles, which the automaker was only offering with its “yoke” steering wheel for the last two years. It was confusing to some why Tesla wouldn’t offer a regular steering wheel as an option in the first place.

Now it is finally an option for new buyers, and Tesla decided not to leave existing owners behind.

On its shop website, Tesla is now offering a Model S/X round steering wheel retrofit:

At a $700 cost, it is going to be a bit frustrating for current owners since it is now a free option on a new purchase, but they knew what they were buying.

Tesla writes about the retrofit in the description:

Travel in luxury. Enjoy the warmth of a heated wheel and the touch of premium vegan leather in a traditional form factor. No stalks or shifters.

The automaker also noted:

Note: This retrofit is only compatible with Model S and Model X vehicles configured with a Yoke Steering Wheel. Purchase price includes installation through Tesla Service.

According to the page, the retrofit will be available in March, but owners can put themselves in line for one already.

While some are calling this a “normal steering wheel retrofit,” it’s actually just a “round steering wheel retrofit” because it’s still not “normal.”

The shape of the wheel is just one of the novel features of Tesla’s “yoke” steering wheel. There’s also no stalk on the wheel, and Tesla is automating the functions of the stalks and replacing them with force touch buttons.

Many users expressed more issues with the lack of stalks than the actual shape of the yoke steering wheel.