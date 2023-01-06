Tesla starts offering $700 round wheel retrofit for people with yoke steering wheels

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 6 2023 - 8:50 am PT
24 Comments
Tesla round steering wheel

Tesla is starting to offer a $700 round steering wheel retrofit for people who bought a Model S or Model X with a yoke steering wheel.

Yesterday, we reported on Tesla finally offering round steering as an option on Model S and Model X vehicles, which the automaker was only offering with its “yoke” steering wheel for the last two years. It was confusing to some why Tesla wouldn’t offer a regular steering wheel as an option in the first place.

Now it is finally an option for new buyers, and Tesla decided not to leave existing owners behind.

On its shop website, Tesla is now offering a Model S/X round steering wheel retrofit:

At a $700 cost, it is going to be a bit frustrating for current owners since it is now a free option on a new purchase, but they knew what they were buying.

Tesla writes about the retrofit in the description:

Travel in luxury. Enjoy the warmth of a heated wheel and the touch of premium vegan leather in a traditional form factor. No stalks or shifters.

The automaker also noted:

Note: This retrofit is only compatible with Model S and Model X vehicles configured with a Yoke Steering Wheel. Purchase price includes installation through Tesla Service.

According to the page, the retrofit will be available in March, but owners can put themselves in line for one already.

While some are calling this a “normal steering wheel retrofit,” it’s actually just a “round steering wheel retrofit” because it’s still not “normal.”

Top comment by Doug T

Liked by 10 people

Tesla should do a safety recall and install the round steering wheels for free. In the long run, not only is that the responsible thing to do but also that is cheaper than a class action lawsuit.

View all comments

The shape of the wheel is just one of the novel features of Tesla’s “yoke” steering wheel. There’s also no stalk on the wheel, and Tesla is automating the functions of the stalks and replacing them with force touch buttons.

Many users expressed more issues with the lack of stalks than the actual shape of the yoke steering wheel.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger