Tesla is now only taking Cybertruck reservations in North America

Tesla has decided to close reservations for the Cybertruck in Europe and Asia, and it is now only taking reservations for the electric pickup truck in North America, where the vehicle is expected to come next year.

The Cybertruck was unveiled back in 2019. The electric pickup truck was already supposed to be in production, but the automaker delayed the program as it focused on growing Model Y production.

Now, the company is guiding a start of production in 2023 for the Cybertruck. In the meantime, Tesla is still taking reservations for the electric pickup truck.

The Cybertruck reservation program has been quite successful – CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla received over 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within a week of unveiling the vehicle. Generally, Tesla receives a lot of reservations early after an unveiling, and then it tapers off, but that wasn’t the case with the Cybertruck.

Even throughout the pandemic, sources told us that some Tesla stores were getting hundreds of Cybertruck reservations per week, and Cybertruck pre-orders even helped boost sales. The number was last updated in June 2020, and at that point, the number had risen to over 650,000 Cybertruck reservations.

A crowdsourced Cybertruck reservation tally by the Cybertruck forum with over 28,000 entries put reservations at over one million back in May 2021. The number has kept growing over the last year, and it is now estimated to be close to 1.5 million reservations.

Musk recently said that Tesla has enough Cybertruck reservations that it would only deliver to reservation holders for at least the first three years of production.

Now, Tesla has removed the option to reserve the Cybertruck for anyone outside of North America:

Tesla was previously taking reservations also in Europe and Asia. In Europe, the Cybertruck was expected to come much later than in North America, which is not unusual for Tesla as the company generally starts deliveries where a new vehicle is being produced.

In this case, the Cybertruck is going to be produced at Gigafactory Texas in Austin.

Tesla was also expected to run into some regulatory issues with the Cybertruck in Europe due to its design. The company has been considering a smaller and slightly redesigned version of the electric pickup truck for the market.

As for the version that is going to be built in Texas, we are still waiting for details of the production version after Tesla removed Cybertruck specs and pricing from its website late last year.

