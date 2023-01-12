EVgo announces ‘ReNew’ maintenance program to upgrade and replace hundreds of chargers

EV charging network EVgo announced a new maintenance program today that will roll out upgrades, replacements, and even the retiring of hundreds of chargers across the US. The new “EVgo ReNew” program looks to improve the fast charging experience for its customers by “doubling down” on charger reliability.

Since its founding thirteen years ago, EVgo ($EVGO) has become one of the United States’ more prominent public EV fast charging networks. It is currently touting 850 charging locations that serve over sixty metropolitan areas across more than thirty states.

By adding capabilities like Plug & Charge for certain EV models and numerous free charging programs for new vehicle purchases, EVgo has put a keen focus on customer service. However, as many of you drivers know, just because a given charger shows up in your app or on your EV’s center screen does not ensure it is operational – or at the very least, delivering the charge rates it should.

With hundreds of fast chargers in operation across the US, each consisting of various levels of technology, EVgo is tasked with making sure each is up and running to its fullest capability to ensure you can cruise in, replenish, and be on your way, but that’s no small task.

To help guarantee it can deliver the quality of charging network it advertises, EVgo has introduced a new maintenance program called “EVgo ReNew” – you can learn more about it in the video below.

Source: YouTube/EVgo

EVgo doubles down on quality chargers with new program

The charging network shared details of its EVgo ReNew program today, which will include an overhaul of hundreds of EV chargers throughout 2023. EVgo states that the goal of the new program is to not only enhance the quality of its chargers but to instill more confidence in its network for EV drivers.

The ReNew program is built around six pillars that EVgo says make up the core of network reliability:

Prevention

Diagnostics

Rapid response

Analysis

Resilience

Continuous customer service

To begin, EVgo intends to evaluate each site based on its historical charger performance and current and forecasted user demand, then compare its location to the proximity to other fast chargers. Wherever possible, the company says it will install new chargers capable of power levels up to 350 kW.

In addition to replacing dated charging equipment, EVgo plans to implement more in-person preventive health checks while simultaneously bolstering system monitoring, diagnostics, and recovery tools. EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi spoke to the new program and the company’s goals:

More than a decade ago, EVgo was one of the first companies to install public fast chargers. The EVgo ReNew program represents our ongoing dedication to reliability as we proactively modernize legacy infrastructure and work to deliver the consistent, high-quality charging experience customers expect across our network. As more EVs come to market with expanded ranges, large battery packs and higher power charging capabilities, EVgo is invested in building and maintaining a charging network fit to welcome and support an all-electric future for every driver.

EVgo relayed that it replaced, removed, or upgraded 125 different EV chargers through the first three quarters of 2022 and intends to evaluate and upgrade many more in 2023 under the new program. You can watch EVgo’s video introducing the ReNew program below, which includes commentary from Zoi herself.