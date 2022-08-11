EVgo signs supply deal with Delta Electronics for 1,000 fast chargers coming to the new GM network

US public charging network EVgo has announced a new supply agreement with global energy solutions provider Delta Solutions for 1,000 fast charger piles capable of charge outputs up to 350 kW. This news is particularly relevant because those piles will be deployed by EVgo on the nationwide network recently announced by GM and Pilot Company / Flying J.

Since being founded in 2010, EVgo ($EVGO) has become one of the nation’s largest public EV fast charging networks. Following Q2 earnings earlier this week reporting a 90% increase in revenue YOY, EVgo is also tallying 850 charging locations serving over sixty metropolitan areas across more than thirty states accounting for about 444,000 customer accounts.

Following years of a continuously blossoming relationship with GM, EVgo shared that it would be part of a partnership with the American automaker and travel center network Pilot Company to establish a nationwide fast charging network in the US.

At the time, we learned the new charging network will be powered by EVgo’s eXtend charging services for businesses, featuring piles donning GM’s “Ultium 360” and “Pilot Flying J” logos.

As part of its collaboration in the new fast charging network, EVgo will assist in the charger installations, operations, networking, and maintenance. Following news today, we’ve learned that EVgo has acquired 1,000 new fast chargers to support that network.

A map of GM’s proposed new DC fast charging network in the US / Source: General Motors

EVgo inks deal for fast chargers to install on new GM network

Earlier today, EVgo shared a press release announcing the signing of a supply agreement with long-time energy solutions provider Delta Electronics. The latter’s president for the Americas Kelvin Huang spoke to the agreement, which includes 1,000 fast chargers offering outputs up to 350 kW:

For over 50 years, Delta has been leveraging its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics to provide energy-saving solutions capable of nurturing mega trends that support sustainability. Our e-mobility track record includes not only having shipped over one million EV chargers to our worldwide customers but also long-term cooperation with world-class EV manufacturers in North America, Europe and Asia. We are excited to partner with a leader like EVgo, especially as the United States aims for rapid growth in e-mobility.

Through the supply agreement, Delta Electronics has put its own stamp on being a part of GM’s nationwide network, with the help of EVgo. While many of the newly acquired charging piles will support the GM network, EVgo states that they will also serve additional eXtend projects, in addition to expansions to EVgo’s own wholly-owned charging network. CEO Cathy Zoi also spoke to the supply agreement:

EVgo is dedicated to making EV charging convenient and reliable for all, which makes it critical that our network is comprised of high-quality chargers backed by a track record of innovation, reliability and technology leadership. EVgo and Delta share a reputation as industry first-movers and this collaboration will showcase our complementary strengths and expertise, while supporting EVgo’s momentum and deployment targets to expand access to world-class EV charging experiences across the US.

During a conference call with Electrek in July, Zoi said charger installations for the GM network would begin immediately, with the first stalls expected to be operational in early 2023. Furthermore, a bulk of the installations will be completed between 2023 and 2025.

