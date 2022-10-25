Maserati teases first images of all-electric GranCabrio convertible prototype ahead of 2023 launch

As the public anticipates Maserati’s upcoming Grecale and GranTurismo Folgore BEVs, the Italian luxury automaker is hard at work on a third all-electric model – the GranCabrio. Maserati shared several images of this all-electric convertible prototype today ahead of its official launch sometime next year. Check it out.

Maserati S.p.A. is an Italian automaker that’s been around since WWI but currently operates under the Stellantis umbrella. During a 2020 event, Maserati introduced a new “Folgore” brand of electrified vehicles that would be implemented by 2025.

Originally, Maserati’s definition of “electrified” meant both hybrid and fully electric vehicles, but the Italian automaker pivoted toward Stellantis’ revamped electrification strategy, clarifying that it will offer a BEV version of each of its models by 2025.

Maserati kicked off its BEV commitment this past March when it introduced two models set to arrive in 2023 – the Grecale Folgore SUV and the GranTurismo Folgore. The automaker was quick to show off the Grecale Folgore in spring, followed by video footage of the electric GranTurismo Folgore this past September.

As fans of the brand wait for those two initial EVs to arrive in 2023, Maserati has begun teasing its third model – the GranCabrio convertible. Here are a few of the first public images of the prototype.

Our first look at the upcoming Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati hasn’t shared much else about the GranCabrio other than the images of the prototype seen above, but its latest press release does include some additional images in addition to minor details about the development of this all-electric convertible.

According to Maserati, GranCabrio prototypes have begun the initial stages of development and testing through the streets of Modena in Northern Italy. The automaker explained that the intensive testing these prototypes are enduring consists of driving on roads, tracks, and other various usage conditions.

Maserati’s aim in testing the GranCabrio prototypes is to gather as much essential data as possible to optimize the BEV’s fine tuning before segueing into production. Speaking of which, Maserati shared that the official launch of the GranCabrio is expected sometime in 2023.

We are sure to learn more next year as we make room for the Folgore versions of the Grecale and GrandTurismo first. More details are sure to arise.

