Maserati unveils Grecale SUV, offers glimpse of all-electric Folgore option ahead of 2023 production

Following news of its “Folgore” electrification strategy last week, Maserati has unveiled its new Grecale SUV to the public, including a first look at the all-electric version scheduled to arrive next year. Below are some of the first public images of the electrified SUV.

Maserati S.p.A. is a luxury automaker originally founded during World War I in Italy. “The Trident,” as it’s called, currently sits as a subsidiary of Stellantis – the 2021 rebranding of FCA.

In 2018, FCA (now Stellantis) announced electrification plans that included several Maserati vehicles, but most of them were plug-in hybrids. However, during a 2020 event, Maserati introduced an entire “Folgore” electric range to be implemented by 2025.

Even then, however, the scope of electrification remained somewhat murky. Maserati said all its vehicles would be “electrified” by 2025, and the head of Maserati at the time said that meant either hybrid or full-electric vehicles.

Luckily, the Italian automaker is following Stellantis’ recently updated electrification strategy and will offer a BEV version (not hybrid or PHEV) of each of its models by 2025. Additionally, it has officially introduced the first two Maserati EVs to arrive in 2023 – one being the Grecale Folgore SUV.

Source: Maserati s.P.A.









Maserati unveils electric Grecale SUV images, not much else

While its exciting to catch a glimpse of one of the first all-electric Maseratis to debut, and an SUV nonetheless, the automaker’s main focus of its recent press release was the combustion versions of the Grecale.

That’s understandable, considering it is scheduled to arrive in North America this fall, but not exactly newsworthy for an EV-dedicated outlet. In fact, the Grecale Folgore SUV is only briefly mentioned as a 400V electrified version that will round out the model’s offerings next year – something we already learned last week.

Nonetheless, we can speculate based off the performance specs of the hybrid and V6 versions that the Maserati will continue to try and compete against other luxury performance brands with its new electrified SUV.

Judging by the images provided above, the Grecale Folgore sort of resembles a Porsche from the front, so perhaps it will arrive at a comparable price bracket to the upcoming electrified Macan? In the ICE world, Audi remains another Maserati competitor, so perhaps some member of the e-tron family, like the upcoming A6 e-tron also becomes a competitor. Probably not the A6 Avant station wagon, though.

Until we know more details of pricing and specs of most of these EVs, it’s tough to say. For now, we can put our faces up the glass of Maserati’s digital showroom and wait to hear more about what these first ever electrified models can really do.

In the meantime, here’s a little demo video of the Grecale Folgore SUV Maserati posted:

