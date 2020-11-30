Maserati is ‘electrifying’ its entire lineup, but expect hybrids

Maserati says that it plans to “electrify” its entire lineup within the next five years, but it is using the safe “electrify” word, and we should expect many hybrids.

The Italian luxury automaker is part of the Fiat-Chrysler organization, which has notoriously been slow to move to electrification, and it also suffered from FCA’s slow start with electric vehicles.

That’s despite the fact that the luxury segments have been going electric faster than the less expensive segments.

Now, Davide Grasso, the head of Maserati, said that the brand will have electric options throughout its entire lineup within five years (via Reuters):

“All vehicles of Fiat Chrysler’s premium brand Maserati will be electrified, either hybrid or full-electric, in the next five years, the unit’s chief executive said on Thursday.”

However, the automaker keeps using this “electrified” expression, which englobes all kind of vehicles with electric motors and not just battery-electric vehicles (BEV).

We should expect several hybrids within the lineup.

Grasso added:

“The new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models will be electrified too, all our line-up will be electrified in the next five years,”

In 2018, FCA announced electrification plans, including several Maserati vehicles, and most of them were plug-in hybrids:

The very first all-electric entry is expected to be a Gran Turismo next year, and an electric SUV is expected to follow shortly after.

